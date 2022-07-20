Federal Soft Systems appoints Kishore Kumar Ramkrishnagari as Global Chief Sales Officer

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems has appointed Kishore Kumar Ramkrishnagari as their new Global Chief Sales Officer. Kishore, an accomplished sales and marketing professional who has worked on initiatives for Emerging Technologies, helping customers to build a road map for Digital Transformation, and on Digital Operations has taken on the new role for Federal Soft Systems, a conglomerate digital transformation and IT products company.

Kishore possesses an experience of 18 years across a wide range of products and service categories with global brands like Wipro Ltd, Ramco Systems, Blueprint and PWC. Furthermore, Kishore has produced solid, measurable results at every turn. He also implemented strategies that deliver new-age solutions such as - Industry 4.0, SAAS, and Cloud platforms.

"With Kishore joining us, I am confident that FSS will become a significant player in the global markets. He will be a prominent leader in achieving FSS vision and deriving results," said Kishore Kapuveedi, Managing Partner, Federal Soft Systems. Kishore R is a highly talented personality and has expertise in Account Management, Client Engagement, and Project Management. Kishore earned his MBA at Badruka Institute of Foreign Trade and is known for his Business Development and Market Research Skills.



Commenting further on Kishore, Kishore Yedem, CEO of Federal Soft Systems, said, "He is highly experienced in developing Result-Oriented marketing solutions for new and established brands and believe he does a great job for us."

Federal Soft System is a conglomerate digital transformation and IT products company specializing in offering AI/ML Products, Secure Application Development, App Development, Testing Services, Custom Application Development, Digital Marketing, and Cloud Solutions to various business verticals.

For more info, please visit www.federalsoftsystems.com

