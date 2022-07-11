Federal Soft Systems appoints Mrudul K Godavarthi as Chief Talent Officer

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems has announced the appointment of Mrudul K Godavarthi as the new Chief Talent Officer. Mrudul will head the global recruitment and operations for Federal Soft Systems Inc. Mrudul is an industry veteran with about 19 years of experience in Global Recruitment, Sales, Client / Account Management, Delivery, People management, Vendor Management, Business Operations, Administration, Human Resources, and Immigration.

On his appointment, Managing Director of FSS, Kishore K said, "Mrudul is a very experienced professional with varied exposure. He brings to FSS his vast canvas of experience and relationships. Mrudul is one of the most affable and polite professionals in the recruitment business. He will guide FSS's constant search for bright minds and young sparks."

On his new appointment, Mrudul added, "With one chapter ending, a new one begins. It's a privilege to join FSS to lead a fascinating people agenda in such a great organization. I look forward to building upon the culture, freedom, and excellence so that all employees can do the best work of their lives."



"At FSS, we believe diversity, data, and technology fuel our products & services. As Global Chief Talent Officer, Murdul will continue to make sure we honour that belief. Having led talent initiatives in multiple organizations for the last decade, Mrudul is well prepared to take on this important role. I cannot wait to see his impact as we look to attract and retain new generations of FSS talent with diverse and inspiring perspectives," said Kishore Yedam, CEO.

Federal Soft System is a conglomerate digital transformation & IT products company specializing in offering AI/ML Products, Secure Application Development, App Development, Testing Services, Custom Application Development, Digital Marketing, and Cloud Solutions to various business verticals.

For more info, visit www.federalsoftsystems.com

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

