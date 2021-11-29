Federal Soft Systems is now Great Place to Work-Certified™!

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems has been awarded the Great Place to Work®- Certification in India (from November 21 to November 22).

The Great Place to Work® Institute is the world's leading authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have polled over 100 million employees around the world and used those in-depth insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Their employee survey platform provides leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they seek to make strategic & effective human resource decisions. For more than three decades, the Institute has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 60 countries.

Federal Soft Systems, incorporated in the year 2015, is a digital transformation and IT Services company helping corporates and various businesses to enhance their digital presence and Experience by delivering exceptional business solutions, customer value, and esteem globally. The main Objective of FSS has always been to "Increase Value Through People". FSS works with businesses all over the world to help them strengthen and reinforce their digital presence, deliver the most flexible and high-quality business solutions. FSS's Expertise specializes in Application Development & Support, Recruitment, Talent Management, and Business Consulting for various business verticals across the globe.

FSS has created a Great Place to Work for all its employees by excelling on the five dimensions of high-trust, high-performance culture™, credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. FSS earned this recognition based on the positive feedback and responses from their employees, the company's work culture, recent client and company acquisitions, and the latest launched 16 IT/ AI/ ML revolutionary products.



An organization's potential becomes limitless if it recruits people, evolves them as leaders, and continues to develop them. FSS believes development is about transforming the lives of people, not just transforming economies.

