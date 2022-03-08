Federal Soft Systems is recognized as Global Achievers by Indian Achievers Forum

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO and Kishore Kapuveedhi, Managing Director of Federal Soft Systems (FSS) received the prestigious Global Achievers Award - 2022 from the Indian Achievers Forum. The duo was recognized for their outstanding professional achievement and contribution to nation-building.

Federal Soft Systems' foremost motive is to enhance, increase value through people, and come along as a crowned performer in the existing forceful market. In any case, FSS has always focused on creating a constructive & commercial impact on clients for the outstanding quality of product services and excellent recruitment opportunities for over 5 thousand employees.

Further, Federal Soft Systems is also a Great Place To Work Certified - 2022 company and is an excellent place to work. The company offers a suitable work environment for employees by showcasing a peak of trust, extreme performance, companionship, respect, and pride with a focused aim.

Federal Soft Systems is a conglomerate digital transformation and IT product company founded in 2015 that offers Edutech products - Magik Mat and My Talking Tree and eCommerce platform Rolloverstock, application development, support, staffing, recruitment, and cloud solutions to various business verticals. Also, it further expanded its classifications in IT/AI/ML products, app development, digital marketing, IT technologies, and other services, which has continued on a successful pathway through the corporate world.

FSS has entitled various businesses for almost seven years by focusing brands on developing intelligent, most sustainable tech-edge solutions for a complete digital revolution. Federal Soft Systems has a worldwide footprint, reaching $100 million milestones in 2021 and employed nearly 700 people in and around India. FSS aims to offer recruiting opportunities for over five thousand people and achieve $500 million milestones on or before December 2025. For this purpose, they have acquired companies and launched the 16 most revolutionary IT/ AI/ ML products.



On top of that, it is always a privilege to become a desired member for the clients. By helping them, it is essential to direct the environment and become the liable partners in their decisions according to their development strategies. We proceeded towards consumers' actual returns on investment by comparing with the ability to revolve around.

FSS considers that each strategy has to be built on the essential foundation for a surrounding vision that has been cornered to fulfil customers' priorities. People's culture, elasticity in approach, and speeding up in innovations are the dominant pillars. Magik Mat and My Talking Tree are Federal Soft Systems' most advanced & ground-breaking Edutech products. FSS's most distinctive and innovative IT/ML/AI products line are Magik Mat, My Talking Tree, Rolloverstock, SameBoat, Rezumr, Maid4U Online, 1 Hour Developer, Where is my Pocket Money, Spark ASAP, Q-learning, Subscrizy, True Reason, ART Rails, Connection IoT, and Coupounding. Federal Soft Systems has broadened since 2015 and continues expanding eloquently.

The business has been thriving with existing and emerging IT/AI/ML products that has a good perspective and will prosper for many more years with solitary purpose. The company always motivates through innovation and proficiency in all dimensions. Also, during the pandemic crisis, FSS continued achieving its sincerity and severity in receiving many recognized awards such as The CEO Story (Company of the Year 2021), Most Influential business leader to watch in 2021, Business leader of the year 2021 (Prime Insights), Great Place to Work-Certified 2022 (GPTW), Indian Achiever's Award (India's most coveted awards 2021-2022), Icons of Tamil Nadu Award 2021, The World CEO Rankings 2021-22 and many more. FSS is continuing to grow significantly with its standard work culture, efforts, abilities, many other capabilities & proven qualities.

