Federal Soft Systems strengthens senior leadership with appointment of Kenny Singh as Senior Vice President

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems Inc. is extremely delighted and thrilled to welcome and onboard Kenny Singh as Senior Vice President - Client Relationship (North America) to support the organization's expansion and future growth in both US and Canada Geo.

Singh in his last 20+ years of experience has combined his deep industry, technology expertise, and highly scalable delivery infrastructure to enable clients to expand their product development footprint, enhance operational efficiencies, and optimize processes. Over the years, he has worked with valued partners of various System Integrators in the USA such as Wipro, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, Infosys, and many more.



Singh will be responsible for all the customer relationships, vendor empanelment, building vendor eco-systems, strategy, expansion, operations, sales, marketing, and delivery in complete North America partnering with customers and developing value-generating propositions for them and increasing the footprint of Federal Soft Systems Inc. globally with the fortune 500 companies.

Singh graduated from Gulbarga University, Karnataka State with B.E in Mechanical Engineering. He has also completed certification courses in PMP ( Project Management Professional ), PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP ), Scrum Master and Quality Management and is based out of Austin, Texas, USA.

