FedEx in AMEA rolls out sustainability-themed '50 Days of Caring' to celebrate its 50th Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world's largest express transportation company, celebrated '50 Days of Caring' undertaking community service programs across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region as part of a series of initiatives taking place during the countdown to the company's 50th birthday on April 17 this year.

Over 1,000 FedEx volunteers and their families across 21 AMEA markets including Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mainland China, Nigeria, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Zambia undertook a variety of community-based activities focusing on sustainability and environmental protection, education, welfare, and support for the underserved.

Some of the programs undertaken include:

- Beach clean-ups in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, India and South Africa, UAE, to reduce waste and build cleaner coastal communities. Gathered over 105.34 Tons of non-biodegradable waste from the shores of Mumbai, India and diverted 172.56 cubic yards of waste from the landfill and achieved 93.25 Tons of carbon offset. A park clean-up in Japan, and trash collection drives in India, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa to help deliver a cleaner, trash-free environment. FedEx volunteers in India alone gathered 3.36 Tons of dry waste from areas around their offices and residences for a cleaner tomorrow.

- Planting trees in Mainland China, Singapore, Vietnam, shrubs around office facilities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and over 3,000 Mangrove saplings in India.

- Provided over 6,500 school children from economically poorer communities in India with access to safe and sustainable play areas built out of recycled material to promote their cognitive, emotional, and social development skills.

- Organized cricket match between visually impaired children from Samarthanam Trust and FedEx volunteers in India to showcase the skills and abilities of these special cricketers, and celebrate their achievements on the game field.

- Meal distribution in India as part of Akshay Patra midday meal program, providing nutritious food to the underserved.

- Giving old fabrics in Thailand, including FedEx retired uniforms in Indonesia a new life through upcycling programs.

- Hosting educational seminars on eco-living/eating, waste segregation, road safety and sustainable logistics education being held in the Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea.

"At FedEx, we believe that a connected world is a better world. Over our first five decades, we've helped people and businesses thrive and that includes contributing our resources and our network wherever we can to make a positive difference," said Kawal Preet, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region at FedEx Express. "I'm incredibly proud to see the impact our team members have made in contributing to a Better World as part of our anniversary celebrations. What unites our team members is our drive to deliver the best results for our customers, our communities, and to build a more sustainable world. We are committed to creating a future that is as transformative as our first five decades have been."



To mark 50 years since FedEx was founded in 1973, the company is continuing to organize events and share stories that celebrate its team members, shine a spotlight on its customers, and give the world a glimpse into what's next. To learn more about the FedEx 50th birthday celebration, click here.

FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, supplying fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

Addendum:

Giving back to local communities has always been part of FedEx culture. FedEx recently announced that it exceeded its FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal announced in 2019 to help 50 million people ahead of its 50th birthday. As one of the most extensive regions within the FedEx global network, the FedEx AMEA team has contributed significantly to this goal over the past years. Some of the key achievements include:

- Donated three charter flights to India at the peak of the Delta variant outbreak, providing hundreds of tonnes of medical supplies and thousands of oxygen concentrators to vulnerable communities.

- Provided over 50,000 children with access to quality healthcare services across Vietnam under FedEx Delivers Heartbeats Outreach Clinic program - a joint program between FedEx and VinaCapital Foundation since 2012.

- Collected over 140,000kg of garbage and plastic waste from 21 beaches in Australia, India, Japan and Singapore by the end of 2022.

- Nurtured nearly 40,000 aspiring students across AMEA through FedEx / JA International Trade Challenge over the past 16 years.

- Donated more than 30,800 books to more than 5,400 children and set up 32 libraries across Mainland China under the FedEx Library Program.

- Provided over 1,000 food boxes to blue-collar workers in the UAE through collaboration with SmartLife Foundation, and joined the Egyptian Food Bank to pack 1,300 food boxes for the underprivileged in Egypt during Ramadan in 2022.

- Benefited more than 30,000 children aged 3-9 years old and their families and caregivers through 430 AnQ Safety Awakening cloud classes across Mainland China since 2020.

