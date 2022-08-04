Feet Me Up's unique venture allows specially abled children to showcase their talents

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Feet Me Up, a Delhi-based NGO for specially-abled children recently celebrated their annual fest to honour the talents of the multifaceted kids. Feet Me UP was germinated with the idea to make "dependent independent" by Co-founders Dr Deepshikha Manocha, a physiotherapist and Prasannta Arora, a psychologist. The vision was to help the specially-abled children make a living for themselves. With that objective, Feet Me Up has completed 4 and a half years in this journey and marked their remarkable journey with the celebration of an annual fest.

Influencers from all over India joined this special event and walked with these special children who have shown immense zeal and enthusiasm. Renowned influencers like Yashika Makeovers, Ankita Raghav Arora, Shine Kashyap all gathered to celebrate these beautiful children and their special talents.

The highlight of the event was "Walk for the Cause" (co-sponsored by Select and You), which was designed to showcase the excellence of these kids who have been associated with Feet Me Up. Through this particular segment, the objective was to create a difference to society by depicting that even specially abled children can earn their own livelihood by implementing their unique talent.



The children performed various acts such as acrobatics, skating etc. The children also beautifully depicted the life and crucification of Lord Jesus Christ through various acts and dances, thereby sharing the Gospel. Each influencer walked the stage with these special children supporting the cause of equal opportunities for everyone.



Prasannta Arora, Co-founder of Feet Me Up expressed her joy in this celebration, she said that She with the Co-founder Dr Deepshikha wants to see these children at par with the normal population one day, through their motto Let's make dependent independent.

The audience was moved by the exceptional talents of the kids. Feet Me Up has been instrumental in training these kids and helping them achieve financial freedom. The kids are trained to make shoes and various accessories which has given them the platform to exhibit their talent and expertise.

