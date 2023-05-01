Female mental health gets attention long needed, new exclusive facility coming up in Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): Athena Behavioral Health launched its first center in August 2021 with the aim of offering topnotch mental health treatment programs in India. Through the years of its operation, Athena successfully revamped mental health treatment in India bringing it to levels at par with international standards.

Through their treatment journey, the team at Athena felt that females needed more attention and the feeling of being safe to recover completely. They started by dedicating a floor to females at their facility but realized that this was not enough. Despite a dedicated floor, most women were uncomfortable sharing their problems and issues in a mixed-gender setting. When they researched to see if they could collaborate with other female-focused centers to offer better treatment outcomes to their female clients, they were surprised to know that there were no such centers dedicated to female mental health needs in India. Astounded, they decided to take the first step in this direction and launched Athena OKAS, a female-focused residential mental health rehabilitation center.

OKAS, which means 'Ashray', is their attempt to offer exactly that to their female clientage. India's first female-focused mental health treatment center, the team invested a lot of thought and care into designing Athena OKAS to ensure that it is safe for both the young and geriatric population.

What sets this facility truly apart is its luxurious, cozy, and earthly private accommodations, home-cooked meals, latest modern convenience, flexible treatment programs (based on the patient's needs and requirements), highly experienced and skilled staff, freedom to heal at your own pace and easily accessible place (near Medanta), Gurgaon.

Here, the team at Athena OKAS deserves a special mention. Led by Dr Vinay Saini, MD Psychiatry, NIMHANS (Bangalore), Dr Isha Patidar (female psychiatrist), and RCI-licensed psychologists. The clinical team follows the latest evidence-based treatment modalities and is available 24/7 for patients.



Offerings

Athena OKAS offers multiple packages ranging from Positive Wellness, Self-Love, Getting Back Control, Restoring Relationships, Seeking Safety, Healthy Maternity, and Mind the Mind programs. These programs focus on the mental health and wellness of female patients of all age groups. Through these programs, Athena OKAS aims to help treat and manage conditions like depression, anxiety, eating disorders, borderline personality disorder, self-harm tendencies, obsessive-compulsion disorder (OCD), panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), post-partum depression (PPD), psychosis, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Some programs also help women navigate through difficult relationships through conflict resolution, separation/divorce counselling, therapies, and establishing healthy relationships. In addition to treating and managing these conditions, Athena OKAS also emphasizes teaching patients how to recognize their triggers and manage them, healthy coping mechanisms, stress management, self-love, positive thinking, and relaxation exercises.

All these programs are complimented by alternate therapy sessions like yoga, meditation, energy healing, chakra healing, Reiki in a state-of-the-art Zen meditation room. Athena OKAS provides an environment that favors true healing through open communication channels, adaptable and relevant treatment programs, efficient clinical team, all this leading to sustained recovery. The team invites women carrying a heavy heart in silence, to begin their healing journey at Athena OKAS and unravel their true happy self. To know the complete details about our treatment facilities please visit www.athenaokas.com and contact us at +91 92897 30444.

