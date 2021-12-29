Fentiro Studio launches international party song at Times Square, New York

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/TPT): Fentiro Studio, based in Goa and Mumbai, launches its debut song, "Fentiro - The Reason", an international party song, right in time for the festive season. The song was announced at the heart of Times Square in New York, considered to be the cultural and party capital of the world.

"Fentiro - The Reason" is an upbeat dance song with swaggering beats and an infectious tune that will have listeners grooving to its beats from dusk to dawn. This party song by Fentiro Studio is an English song that features a Hindi rap segment by Bollywood Rapper Earl Edgar a.k.a URL who has also created music for popular Bollywood movies including hits like Partner, Love Aaj Kal, Golmaal and more recently in Judwa II. This debut song marks the Studio's first foray into the global party music segment and will continue to release more international party songs in 2022.

Commenting on the launch of this song, Sajay Moolankodan, Founder of Fentiro Studio said, "With the global party scene slowly returning to normal after a difficult year, we wanted to create an exciting new party song that will get audiences back onto the dance floor. While we set out to create a song for global audiences, we also wanted to stay true to our Indian roots. A full English version of the song will also be launched shortly. Our objective is that this song goes on to be the anthem for this party season and beyond!"



Sajay further added, "We wanted to launch the song for party-goers around the world and at an iconic location that grabs the attention of global audiences, so what better place to launch it, than at Times Square in New York, which is a hub for international entertainment & music."

Earl Edgar a.k.a URL who features in the song with his Hindi rap vocals had the following to say on this collaboration, "Oh yeah, it's exciting to be a part and to collaborate with this international party anthem, "Fentiro - The Reason". More so, the vision that Fentiro Studios has on all their future projects is enthralling with so much to look forward to."

Fentiro - The Reason is the perfect song to get grooving on the dance floor or vibing at your house parties. The song is now live on the Fentiro Studio YouTube page and will be made available across all globally popular music streaming platforms.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

