Fermenta Biotech Limited appointed as the distributor of Kappa Bioscience's K2VITAL Vitamin K2 MK-7 range for nutraceuticals and F&B sectors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) and Kappa Bioscience (Kappa), a Norwegian entity, have announced a strategic partnership that positions Fermenta as the distributor of Kappa's K2VITAL® MCT and MCC range of vitamin K2 for the Indian market. The collaboration combines Kappa's market-leading, high purity vitamin K2 manufacturing capabilities with Fermenta's robust distribution network and market expertise in India.

Vitamin K2 controls the transport and distribution of calcium and has been found to work in synergy with vitamin D3. The arrangement between Fermenta and Kappa includes Kappa's branded vitamin K2 MK-7 range of variants, K2VITAL®, which is available in oil and powder formats for applications in the nutraceutical and food & beverage segments.

Jorg Buttinghaus, Executive Vice President Sales, Kappa Bioscience, commented on the partnership, "We are pleased to partner with Fermenta, a natural fit for us given the synergistic relationship between their vitamin D3 portfolio and our vitamin K2 expertise. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do at Kappa, and this partnership represents another step towards our vision of a truly collaborative and high-quality approach to nutrition. India offers a growing customer base for us, and we are confident that Fermenta's capabilities will enable us to bring all the benefits K2 has to offer to the region."

Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited, added, "Fermenta is proud to partner with Kappa, and this collaboration would add to our emerging portfolio of nutritional ingredients as well as premixes for oil and milk fortification, amongst other applications. Alongside vitamin D3, which has gained increasing importance for its role in immunity, we envisage vitamin K2 to also gain traction through its synergistic effect with vitamin D3."

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) is the only manufacturer of vitamin D3 in India and a leading global player. It caters to over 350 customers across 60 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. FBL's manufacturing facilities in Kullu and Dahej are certified by global accreditations and its world-class R&D centre is located in Thane. Apart from vitamin D3, FBL also possesses expertise in integrated biotechnology solutions such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis and other niche APIs. FBL's growing portfolio of nutritional ingredients includes vitamin AD2 for oil fortification and natural astaxanthin.



For more information about the company and its businesses, please visit www.fermentabiotech.com.

Kappa Bioscience® AS was founded in Oslo, Norway in 2006 when brilliant scientists, Inger Reidun Aukrust and Marcel Sandburg, made a game-changing discovery: the synthesis of pure, all-bioactive vitamin K2 MK-7, an essential vitamin needed to direct calcium around our bodies and keep hearts, bones, and lots of other functions healthy. Today, that pioneering spirit is still as strong as ever. With patented processes, innovative technology and renowned expertise, Kappa Bioscience® AS produces K2VITAL® and K2VITAL® DELTA; vitamin K2 with unmatched purity and stability, in a wider range of formulations than anyone else, to bring the best possible benefits of vitamin K2 to everyone. From vitamin K2 and turn-key solutions, to research and marketing initiatives, to product launches and growth strategies, Kappa Bioscience® AS believes in doing it right. That means developing products and services that set new standards of excellence, made with integrity, and through close collaboration. Together with their partners, Kappa Bioscience® AS is helping the health and nutrition industry turn a corner, without cutting corners.

For more information, please visit www.kappabio.com/company.

Vitamin K2 is an essential fat-soluble vitamin that has synergistic effects with vitamin D3, providing complementary roles for bone and heart health. K2 MK-7, or menaquinone-7, activates the osteocalcin proteins that incorporate calcium into bones, and the matrix-Gla proteins that bind calcium to prevent deposits in arteries and smooth muscle walls. K2VITAL® is K2 MK-7 in its purest form, with a minimum of 99.7 per cent all-trans content, and is identical to the vitamin K2 found in nature.

