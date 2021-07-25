Ferns N Petals- The Indian Gifting Giant Launches 'Sneh' as the New Brand of Rakhi Gifts 2021

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Indian gifting giant Ferns N Petals needs no introduction in the online gifting world. The company has created a niche for itself in providing gifts for every kind of occasion and celebration. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the company has gone ahead a step and has launched Sneh- India's first-ever Rakhi Brand. The traditional Indian art form of Kalamkari is the inspiration behind Sneh. The brand launch of Sneh commemorates the bond of affection between siblings.

The idea of Sneh Rakhi was born out of the nuances of the brother-sister relationship. And the little fights and arguments that commonly occur in the sibling relationship. Traditional or modern, glam or subdued, with the quirks of love and war, each design from the Sneh collection celebrates the beautiful bond between the siblings. Sneh Boxes and Rakhis are meticulously designed by the kaarigars of FNP with intricacies of the Kalamkari art.



The brand has put much love and thought behind creating the entire Raksha Bandhan product range. Keeping the traditional customers in mind, a whole range of Rakhi with Sweets, Chocolates, Rakhi with Dry Fruits, Plants, and Cakes is live on the website. And for those customers who are always looking for something new, the latest Rakhi collection comprises of Rakhi with Perfumes, Grooming Kits, Electronic Gadgets, Toys and Games, Watches, Men's Accessories, Herbal Products and more. And for the international customers, the brand has launched exclusive designer Rakhis, hampers, Rudraksha Rakhis etc. The collection is available, and the customers can place orders and get International Rakhi Delivery to 70+ countries from the comfort of their homes.

Talking in detail about the Rakhi Collection and further plans, Paritosh Bindra, AVP- Category at Ferns N Petals, said, "There are so many online players selling Rakhi, but we have proudly created a separate market for ourselves. Our range planning for Rakhi started last year amidst the pandemic. We knew that with the situation being so doubtful, we had to keep going. Rakhi is one of the biggest festivals for us, and we want to ensure that our customers have something new to be excited about. And thus, Sneh- India's first Rakhi Brand was born! I feel that the Rakhi market is still unorganized at a large scale, and we are trying to bring some order to it. So what are we doing differently this year? We have kept our main focus on the quality of the Rakhis and sourced them from various Indian states like Haryana, Kolkata, Gujarat, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan. We have introduced innovative packaging like Sneh potlis with jacquard prints and handmade embroidery, Nok-Jhonk Boxes, special Lumba Rakhi boxes, joint family Rakhi box, re-usable tin boxes, geometry boxes, three-fold packaging, tassels etc. A lot of the Sneh Rakhi merchandise is such that it can be re-used after the festival, thus reducing wastage."

He further added, "We have partnered with several big brands to provide a wholesome gifting experience to our customers. Some of the brands are- Park Avenue, Mercedes Benz, Davidoff, The Man Company, MaCaffeine, Fabelle, Pebble, Swiss Military, JBL, Nivea, etc. You can pair our premium designer Rakhis with these and get the best gift possible. So we are all set to make this Raksha Bandhan truly special for you and your loved ones." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

