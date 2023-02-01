ffreedom App: Empowering 1 crore Indians with livelihood education

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): The ffreedom App, a revolutionary platform that empowers farmers and small business owners in India to increase their income and achieve financial freedom, has reached a major milestone by crossing 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. This achievement solidifies the ffreedom App's position as the market leader in providing livelihood education to individuals who are critical to the growth and development of India's economy. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive curriculum, the ffreedom App is making a significant impact in improving the lives of millions of people across the country.

The ffreedom App's impressive growth can be attributed to its focused approach since its launch just 33 months ago. Recognizing the importance of reaching a diverse population, the app prioritized building an experience and content that is accessible in vernacular languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, along with English. This approach has clearly resonated with users, as the app currently hosts an impressive 960 courses in farming, business, and personal finance. The App is releasing new courses in every language every week. These courses are co-developed with over 800 expert mentors who have succeeded in their respective fields, providing valuable insights and guidance to the app's users. This unique combination of vernacular language support and expert-backed content has helped ffreedom App to reach and positively impact millions of users in India. All these courses are available through a subscription package where the users can get access to all the courses available on the platform.

The success of the ffreedom App is a reflection of its mission to bridge the gap in education and skill development in India, with a particular emphasis on creating millions of micro and nano entrepreneurs. The app's founder and CEO, Mr C.S Sudheer, notes that India's current economy is around 3.5 trillion and aims to reach 5 trillion GDP, a goal that is attainable with the collaboration of farmers, micro and small businesses, and large corporates. However, he states that. "India's current education system does not emphasize the basic skill development required to create millions of micro and nano entrepreneurs." In order to address this issue, the ffreedom App was conceptualized and developed to provide the support needed for India to reach its goal by providing accurate knowledge transfer and skill development to all sectors, particularly to micro and nano entrepreneurs. Through its comprehensive curriculum and expert-backed content, the ffreedom App is working to empower individuals and communities to contribute to the growth and development of India's economy.

The ffreedom App has undergone a significant journey since its launch on the 20th of March 2020, evolving from a platform that provided financial education over phone calls to reaching 10 million users on its android app alone. The app has added many new features and course offerings, such as vernacular language support, expert-backed content, and expanded course offerings in farming, business, and personal finance. The included infographic will illustrate this journey and its milestones.

The ffreedom App has been successful in building a large user base through organic growth and word-of-mouth. This approach has allowed the company to focus on product development and expansion, rather than spending on heavy marketing efforts. The company operates 18 YouTube channels which have a combined subscriber base of over 2.5 million, and this has helped the company to attract users organically. Additionally, the company is profitable, which is a testament to the effectiveness of its business model and the strong demand for its services.

The ffreedom App's courses are designed to empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds to achieve their livelihood goals. By sub-categorizing its courses into 37 goals, the app makes it easy for users to find the course that best suits their needs and set specific and measurable objectives. This approach not only helps users to easily navigate the app and find the content that is most relevant to them but also provides a clear roadmap for achieving their goals. Furthermore, the app's dedicated coach and goal-specific expert team provide exclusive and personalized financial planning, ensuring that subscribers have the support they need to achieve their goals.

In addition to its comprehensive course offerings, the ffreedom App also offers an engaged community for all 37 livelihood goals. Each of these livelihood goals will have foundation courses, workshops and specialization courses. These new course structures will be formulated into a 100-150 hour diploma. The objective of these diplomas is to provide individuals with all the practical knowledge required to become micro-entrepreneurs.

The community functionality on the app provides its users with the opportunity to connect with others who have similar interests, enabling peer learning and collaboration. By fostering this sense of community, the app is able to promote a sense of belonging and support that is critical to achieving success. The company is also planning to use AI and data science to personalise the experience for every user on its platform, ensuring that everyone has access to the information, resources, and support they need to succeed. This approach will help users to achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively, and will further solidify the ffreedom App's position as the market leader in livelihood education.

The company aims to reach 100 million users in the next 18 months by launching in new markets like Bangladesh and other south Asian countries this year. Along with this, the app also aims to launch courses in other vernacular Indian languages.

