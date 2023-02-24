Fibe celebrates 7th anniversary with Rs 10,000 crore disbursal milestone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fibe, India's largest consumer lending app, marks its 7th year and disbursal of 4 million loans worth Rs 10,000 Crores. The company also launched its 3.0 app version, featuring a conversational UI. With the new app, the brand aims to offer a simplified and immersive experience to new and existing users.



The brand revealed the Fibe Carnival - the biggest gamified platform in the fintech space to celebrate this momentous occasion with its customers. The carnival theme is in keeping with the Carnival of Upgrades theme of the new app. Games with a carnival theme would be featured in the campaign, along with vibrant, amusing graphics. Through this interaction, consumers will get to know about the new features and acquire information about Fibe's lending services and products. In addition, customers also get a chance to win freebies like the latest iPhones, AirPods, Alexa as well as gift vouchers from leading brands.



Fibe completed its 7-year journey in the digital lending space and reached a milestone of Rs 10,000 crore loan disbursement. By entering the affordability segment through the launch of BNPL (Buy now Pay Later), Fibe reached multi-verticals and thereby had a diverse customer base across Edtech, Healthtech, Shopping and Lifestyle.



The launch of the new campaign marks the introduction of an app with unique features for digital lending to enhance better Conversational UI, personalized and cross-selling capabilities. Through gamification, customers will get to learn more about Fibe's product offerings.



Thanking customers and investors, Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Fibe said, "We at Fibe take pride to adhere to our customer-first philosophy when it comes to lending money to young working professionals. Our constant efforts to provide enhanced technology and security to customer data will be further enhanced through this new app launch. We believe that this new feature will aim to improve the overall customer experience by making the loan application process more interactive and easier to use."



Launching the new app, Ashish Goyal, Co-Founder and CFO, Fibe said, "Our main goal is to provide our audience with access to financial services at ease. We are extremely happy to celebrate the disbursement of Rs 10,000 crore loans. With an aim to achieve significant growth and best-in-class customer experience in line with changing preferences, our new app features will provide our customers faster loan application processes, better engagement and financial learning."



Since its inception, the company has taken numerous measures to provide its customers with a better experience. Fibe as a brand has evolved over the course of its 7-year journey, helping numerous young people. In the coming years, Fibe intends to serve an increasing number of customers and become the lender of choice for every professional in India as consumer expectations rise.



1. New features:

- Conversational UI: Newer approach Vs Conventional form-filling approach

- Dynamic/modular journeys

- Better personalization & cross-selling capabilities

- Engagement & gamification

- Enhanced UI/UX

2. Benefits to the customers:

- Faster journeys with fewer Qs & limited typing

- Better engagement with the App

- Financial learning within the App

