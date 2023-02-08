Fibe receives ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fibe, India's largest consumer lending platform, is happy to announce its ISO/IEC 27001 certification. ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's most widely recognized information security management standard. The certification serves as a competitive advantage for Fibe to ensure the security of assets including its Mobile App, digital lending business, intellectual property, and employee information for financial services including data that is provided by third parties. The corporation must manage the procedures necessary to address the practice of information security threats.



ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely used standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and associated specifications. It specifies standardization for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving information security management systems (ISMS). Over a dozen standards in the ISO/IEC 27000 family provide additional best practices in data protection.





Fibe has maintained the most stringent security framework ever since its inception to handle sensitive customer data. The certification attests to the company's commitment to providing world-class information security to its stakeholders.

On this occasion, Anil Sinha, Chief Technology Officer of Fibe said, "It is a prestigious moment for Fibe and an important step towards better security and resilience especially, when Fibe is expanding and looking for newer markets. This also resonates with our commitment to customers that our platform is highly secure and maintaining confidentiality is our priority."

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Fibe also commented, "We have witnessed rapid growth in the Indian digital lending industry and our business progress has resonated well with it. As a leading digital lending solutions provider, we have been careful to ensure high standard data and security measures are implemented, to protect customer interests."

The certification secures information in all forms, including paper-based, cloud-based, and digital data across the organization. The foundation for ISO/IEC 27001 makes sure that the organization has the resources necessary to secure all information in one place and wide protection, including against technology-based risks and other threats. With this ever-growing technology, this certification will not only reduce costs and spending on ineffective defense technology, but also protect the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data.

