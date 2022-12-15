FICCI Award for the Leela Raviz Kovalam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel wins "the Best Hotel in Tourism" award at the inaugural Made in Kerala Awards 2022 constituted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

"The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at our world-renowned destination hotel in Kovalam, where we always set benchmarks of Indian hospitality that meet the global standards of excellence. It is also a matter of great pride for us to be recognized by FICCI, the largest and oldest apex business organization in India," commented Asish Nair, Vice President of RP Group.

The RP Group, under the chairmanship of Dr B. Ravi Pillai, owns four five-star luxury hotels in Kerala; the Leela RavizKovalam, the Leela Raviz Ashtamudi, the Raviz Resort and Spa Kadavu and the Raviz Calicut.



"The hospitality industry has been one of the severely affected sectors in the pandemic. Despite this, the resilience of the industry and the hard work of the workforce have put the sector back on a growth track by focusing on innovation and delivering value to customers," commented Tarun Sharma, Executive Assistant Manager of the Leela Raviz Kovalam.

"We are excited to continue leading the way in our industry and to continue delivering the "Quintessentially Kerala" experience to our visitors from around the world, this award is not only a great honour for us, but it is also a boost for the entire industry," said Sarath M S, the Regional Director of Sales of the Leela Raviz Kovalam and Ashtamudi.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

