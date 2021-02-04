FICCI-FLO announces 'Game Changers' award

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Game Changers' as the name suggests is a pan India competition for women-led start-ups. Women being an integral part of the society and a force to reckon with at every level the competition offers women entrepreneurs with an opportunity to fulfil their dream project funded through an exclusive group of reputed VCs. The woman entrepreneur will also have an opportunity to pitch to them.

To be eligible, start-ups need to be led by a woman CEO or be woman-founded/co-founded. Additionally, start-ups must be at least at the MVP phase or very close to launching (post-incubation & prior to series-A funding). The award includes mentorship, leadership training and workshops from reputed organisations to help their business grow apart from a plaque.

The deadline for applications is Feb 15 2021, and the awards will be in March 2021.

"The Game Changer Award is to recognise women who have overcome all odds to build innovative and game changing products that cater to the needs of the society. This is aligned with FICCI - FLO's mission to promote women entrepreneurs," said Maloo Natarajan, Chapter chairperson Mumbai.

FICCI-FLO is a professional organisation with over 8000 women pan India, across 17 chapters who are either entrepreneurs, professionals or family managed businesswomen across industries. Through these awards, we aim to recognise & celebrate the zestful entrepreneurial spirit of women entrepreneurs whose ideas and innovations have positively impacted the business and social ecosystem.



The India Network, a platform for people from across the start-up spectrum to connect, collaborate and co-create has tied-up with FICCI-FLO to host 'Game Changers'.

Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it provides to the growing women entrepreneurial community in India.

FLO is the women's wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women through workshops, seminars, conferences, training and capacity building programmers, etc. As an All-India Organisation for women, FLO has 17 Chapters pan India - Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, Northeast & Uttarakhand, with its Head Office in New Delhi. Its members comprise entrepreneurs, professionals, and Corporate Executives.

