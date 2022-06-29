FIDO Alliance announces FIDO Developer Challenge - India

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): The FIDO Alliance today announced the FIDO Developer Challenge - India. Building on the success of the FIDO Developer Challenges over the past three years, the FIDO Alliance is focusing the program on the Indian market, encouraging local developer teams to create and present compelling and innovative applications leveraging FIDO standards and technologies.

In India, cyber-attacks have doubled in the past three years, according to University of Surrey research, with enterprises the most common target of these attacks. Knowledge-based authentication, such as passwords, is no longer fit for the rapidly developing and connected Indian market. The FIDO Alliance is bringing its Developer Challenge to India to empower local developers to explore new options for moving beyond passwords with simpler, stronger FIDO Authentication.

"Educating and supporting the developer community is a priority for the FIDO Alliance, and is one of the key elements to driving market adoption of FIDO Authentication standards," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO at the FIDO Alliance. "Over the years, the FIDO Developer Challenge programs have been a major component in successfully engaging local developers. India has a rich history of developer talent and innovation - we are looking forward to seeing how these bright minds leverage FIDO standards to bring simpler, stronger authentication capabilities to web applications and services."

Participating teams will use public web frameworks and/or SDKs from FIDO Alliance's members and sponsors of the Developer Challenge. Sponsors currently include Visa, Infineon, Samsung Electronics, Trustkey, Ensurity, and Octatco.

The Challenge is open to students, individual developers, and pre-seed-stage companies residing in India. Projects should apply FIDO Authentication protocols to address modern technical or social challenges within various fields such as fintech, ecommerce, IoT, retail, blockchain, healthcare, public service, gaming, education, AI and the Metaverse.



In addition to receiving goods and prizes from FIDO Alliance and the Challenge sponsors, the winning team will be invited by the FIDO India Working Group to make their final presentations to FIDO Alliance global stakeholders.

The deadline to submit an application is August 12, 2022. Registration to participate can be found here: https://forms.gle/fY7vReQUSa1rRpPQ6

Additional resources for the event can be found on the FIDO Developer Challenge India homepage: https://fidoalliance.org/fido-developer-challenge-2022-india/

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

By harnessing the collective expertise of hundreds of leading technology, consumer services and government organizations, the FIDO Alliance is enabling simpler and stronger online experiences and more secure online identities and devices.

The FIDO Alliance creates and publishes specifications, executes rigorous certification programs and educates consumers in order to build confidence and trust in FIDO Certified products and services.

