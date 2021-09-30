FieldAssist is now 'Great Place to Work' Certified™

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): FieldAssist is now a Great Place to Work®-Certified in India (from September 2021 to September 2022).

FieldAssist is delighted and proud to be Great Place to Work Certified™ in India. This achievement stands out as the only award determined by their own employees' feedback on the company's work ethics, culture, and people policies.

Great Place to Work® Certification Program is the first step for an organization in its journey to build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™, and FieldAssist has accomplished this milestone successfully.

"It is no ordinary feat to be conferred this honour. For the last 7 years, we have endeavoured to build a workplace that allows people to not just pursue their passion but also find joy in their work and experience the culture, camaraderie, respect, a sense of pride, and growth that we want FieldAssist to be known for.

This recognition is dedicated to the entire FieldAssist tribe - a set of extraordinary individuals that carry the company forward every day," said Paramdeep Singh Anand, CEO, FieldAssist.



"I feel so proud to be a part of the FieldAssist tribe - people who've gone out of their way and toiled day in and day out to carry the company forward. I would like to congratulate all the superheroes of FieldAssist! Upwards and Onwards for this tremendous achievement," added Divir Tiwari, Co-founder and Business Head, FieldAssist.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on a workplace culture that empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights to make strategic decisions. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

Founded in 2014, FieldAssist is a leading B2B SaaS company that offers a whole suite of sales & supply chain automation products for FMCG and CPG companies. These solutions significantly improve the efficiency of on-field sales workflows while also providing real-time monitoring and suggested measures based on historical data.

Today, with an average usage rate of more than 70% as opposed to the industry norm of 35% - 40% of a typical CRM, our products are used daily by over 60,000 salespeople across 450+ brands worldwide, helping them expand their footprint with the use of mobility and automation. Being a pioneer of sales automation in India, the company has served various coveted brands i.e Emami, Haldirams, Philips, Bisleri, Santoor, Everest Spices, Biotique, MamaEarth, PriyaGold, Nobel Hygiene, Nykaa and others.

