FIFI announced as Industry Leader of 2021 by Media Today Group

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Media Today Group has announced the winners of 2021 Industry Leadership Awards (ILA) during the Fresh India Show 2021, which was recently held in Delhi in the backdrop of UN's International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021.

The esteemed ILA was introduced to acknowledge and reward the exceptional work by the trailblazers of the agricultural, food, and beverage sphere.

Whilst it is certainly a challenging time for businesses of all shapes and sizes, there are still causes for celebration to be found in every industry and sector. The said award has been bestowed with the ultimate motive of appreciating and acknowledging the commitment of industry leaders.

Also, to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by the stakeholders in uplifting the quality of the Agriculture and food business in India, and thereby continuously working towards increasing the level of food safety excellence.

This year's, Media Today's Industry Leadership Award did shine the spotlight on some of the quiet achievements of the Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) leadership towards elevating the agricultural, food, and beverage trade in country and their continued support to the sector. The Media Today Group accomplished the exacting and daunting feat of zeroing in on the winners, after an intricate and meticulous selection process which included extensive research, collation of feedbacks, screening based on judging parameters, and consequently choosing the winners through an independent panel.



Forum of Indian Food Importers, a non-government, and a not-for-profit entity that works primarily to promote food and beverage business in India, via its innumerable outreach endeavours. FIFI has prowess in providing comprehensive knowledge on the Indian Food & Beverage market, regulatory requirements, backward integration, cold chain logistics, business enhancements, market exploration, organized retail studies, and online retail evaluations.

FIFI members are dedicatedly working to supporting Government of India (GOI) programs like Eat Right India, Make in India, Skill Development, stand for UN Sustainability Development Goals, and support social causes like upliftment of women entrepreneurs, research & development, and encouraging food processing facilities to be conceptualized in the country. FIFI is an association representing over 5,000 members and other stakeholders representing over 1600 brands, and apart from Indian business houses, member base includes over 74 countries, which includes businesses operating in the Indian market or commerce.

FIFI's Founder Director, Amit Lohani, took a moment to share his sentiments: "It has been an absolute pleasure to have received the Industry Excellence Award and we continue to strive better in our domain. We indeed are thankful not only to the Media Today group but, also to the FIFI members and stakeholders. This achievement is notable because it will help us remain committed to our ultimate objective of creating a result-oriented business environment, which not only benefits the industry but, also reflects a high level of confidence and trust in Indian consumers."

To make the frame complete and to felicitate, Amit Lohani as Founder Director of FIFI Media Today group did invite H.E. Adam Burakowski Ambassador Embassy of the Republic of Poland; H.E. Hugo Javier Ambassador Embassy of Argentina; H.E. Marten Van Den Berg, Ambassador Embassy of Netherlands; H.E. Farid Mamundzay Ambassador Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan; H.E. Ali Chegeni Ambassador Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran; Mark Rosmann, Agricultural Attache, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Embassy; Marcela Alejandra Zuniga Alegria, Trade Commissioner, ProChile India, Embassy of Chile; and Stefan Kessen, Customs Attache, Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium who were accompanied by Naqvi of the Media Today group.

