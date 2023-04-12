FIITJEE Accelerator Program Empowering Early-Stage Startups

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsReach): FIITJEE, a leading education institution in India, launched the first cohort of its Accelerator Program in the latter half of 2022. The program invited startups from EdTech, HealthTech and Social Impact Sectors (with DeepTech applications), offering them a structured mentoring program. FIITJEE Group evaluated the suitability of the startups for funding and business synergy.

The program generated an enthusiastic response with close to 150 startups participating. After initial screening, 60 startups were shortlisted for the first round of interactions and mentoring. A final list of 16 was shortlisted for intensive mentoring by a panel of 4 mentors appointed by FIITJEE. Out of these 16 startups, 8 were further shortlisted to present at the Demo Day which included -

Witblox - an online hangout place for K -12 students who love to build Robots, Drones or do anything related to technology;

Arivu Learning (myPal) - a hybrid B2B Education Platform where TestPrep Courses are delivered via Live-Interactive platform;

K8 School - India's only online school for Nursery-Grade 8, accredited by Cognia;

Stimuler - helps improve speech in English using AI voice engines by improving speaking skills of participants;

Shakti - India's first woman safety defensible accessory;

PerceptionAI - developing tech to help visually impaired navigate independently;

Ajna Lens (Dimension NXG) - an Education Platform making learning



Interesting Immersive Hands-on; and

Exam Lounge - a platform uniquely analysing students by their learning behaviour, pace, level and AI

Commenting on the Demo Day, D K Goel, Chairman, FIITJEE Group, said, "In recent times, India has emerged as one of the leading players in the global startup space, acting as a magnet for top VCs and global investors. We created the FIITJEE Accelerator Program to play our part in helping the startup community. The program saw an enthusiastic response by startups from all over India. We mentored the shortlisted startups to help them solve problems at scale. The Demo Day provided the shortlisted startups a great opportunity to bring their ventures in front of a wide spectrum of investors. We hope to support many more startups in our future cohorts".

The Demo Day was graced by the presence of Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman - Indian Angel Network and Co-Founder, NASSCOM as the Chief Guest and D K Goel, Chairman FIITJEE Group, along with multiple early stage and angel investors - Indian Angel Network, Venture Catalyst, i4 Angels, Caspian, Capfort VC, among others.

Saurabh Srivastava, the Chief Guest at the Demo Day said - "The FIITJEE Accelerator Program has curated a very impressive cohort of startups who show immense potential. I am impressed with the clarity and use of innovation by these young founders to solve problems most important for India. I will look forward to the journey of these startups and wish FIITJEE the best for their future cohorts.".

FIITJEE is a leading education institution, established in 1992 with the vision of D K Goel, with coaching for IIT-JEE. Over 30 years, it has surpassed many milestones and grown from strength to strength, helping students achieve their dreams with the highest levels of education, across multiple disciplines, in India and the world. Our alumni of thousands of successful students vouch for our success. The institute currently has 67 branches in 43 cities in India, along with branches in Bahrain and Qatar. It helps students in achieving the highest levels of education, across multiple disciplines. In the future, FIITJEE aspires to be a comprehensive global leader in education by 2030.

FIITJEE - Strong Proponent of Startups

FIITJEE has always been a strong proponent for innovation in education. 30 years ago, D.K. Goel started FIITJEE from a small room in Hauz Khas with a vision to provide an ideal launch pad for IIT JEE aspirants. Today, FIITJEE has become a global brand with presence in over multiple countries, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of students every year. One key element which has helped FIITJEE grow during this journey is Innovation. In its endeavour to give wings to the dreams of young bright minds, FIITJEE has continuously innovated. FIITJEE was the first one to set up an inhouse faculty training program. FIITJEE was also the first player to devise an accurate rank prediction algorithm. FIITJEE was the first player to devise and adopt a pedagogy which enhances students' IQ. Innovation has always been a part of FIITJEE's DNA and now we want to mentor and support entrepreneurs working on innovative ideas. We want to support and assist the next generation of innovators working on exciting ideas. FIITJEE Accelerator Program is our first major initiative in this direction. We are delighted to see its success. We recently collaborated with TiE to launch another initiative to support startups. The initiative is called FIITJEE Edtech Grant Challenge, where we are welcoming budding entrepreneurs working on interesting and innovative ideas in the Edtech space to participate in this challenge. Top 3 startups will win an equity-free grant of Rs 25 Lacs each, along with mentorship from FIITJEE and TiE."

