Filly Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the performance marketing giant gears itself for global expansion

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/SRV): Filly Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the foremost performance marketing company, with special competence in affiliate marketing, is set to expand its operations around the globe, beyond its current robust presence in India and UAE (United Arab Emirates). Owing to the steady growth of the company, which began in a small co-working space in 2016, comes this ambitious international expansion plan.

Filly Media Solutions offers a well-connected platform where brands could reach the publisher with their vast inventories to grab the attention of the companies, while publishers use the platform to onboard different brands. Given the one-stop shop for performance marketing, particularly affiliate marketing, that the company is, in less than a decade, Filly Media Solutions has established a strong network of affiliates and helped over 5000+ brands across the world to boost revenue and acquire customers. Versatile in its industry knowledge, the company has served clients from different sectors such as lifestyle, Software, Travel, Finance, Banking, Electronics and Gadgets, and others, and helped them to grow their businesses.

About the expansion, Sourabh Sharma, the CEO and the Founder of Filly Media Solutions, on an enthusiastic note, shared, "We are delighted to announce the upcoming expansion of Filly Media Solutions, which will be based on the foundation of trust that merchants and affiliates associated with us have built together after years of hard work. We are also looking at proactively exploring new performance marketing methods along with the launch of a series of in-house products- all aimed at boosting the performance of the clients." Further, the entrepreneur added, "We are increasingly focusing on expanding the ambit of our work so that can be the pioneer of change in the sector, reckoning that the faster we bring a change in the market the more leverage we have in the ever-growing scape. After all, Affiliate Marketing is the need of all online businesses these days as it doesn't only help you to acquire new customers but also helps you to retain existing customers. "



The affiliates, incentivized by the lucrative perks associated with strong sales, help a business acquire a wide customer base. Filly Media Solutions prides itself on grooming expert affiliates who understand the nitty-gritty of businesses as well as consumer engagement and cull their extensive experience in the domain to improve the performance of the brand by not only targeting the right target group but also by creating a need, of the services they are promoting, among the customers.



Major brands, having benefited from the profits of the aggressive marketing campaigns that Filly Media Solutions affiliates have executed, have in turn boosted the company's sales via referrals and word-of-mouth publicity. Behind the company's long clientele list, lies the company's customer-centric servicing approach and the policy of being paid only after a solid performance delivery.

Further, to achieve the degree of success that the affiliate marketing giant enjoys, it ensures tight quality control of its services, delivered through, an advanced tracking system, Anti-fraud tools, Competitive Commission rates, and excellent customer support. Consequently, the company maintains trust among both, affiliates: and the customer, essential for smooth business operations.

The international expansion of the company's reach will be accompanied by novel efforts in emergent marketing. Expanding its repertoire of services, Filly Media Solutions is set to launch a set of new in-house products which will attract a fresh crop of clients, along with boosting the company's already steady revenue growth.

