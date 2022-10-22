Film Neera Arya's first look launched by Mahima Chaudhary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/PNN): The upcoming film Neera Arya's motion poster was launched with great fanfare in Mumbai, where the gorgeous Indian actress Mahima Chaudhry was the guest of honour. Along with Roopa Iyer., a group of NRIs, Priyanka Chauhan, Pranav Desai, Manish Desai and Music Director Gautham Srivatsa, were also present at the event.

Neera Arya is a Hindi film by Director, Actor and Producer Roopa Iyer. The film will be made under the banner of R2 Patriotic Films LLP and Roopa Iyer Film Factory (RIFF) and is said to be a historical fiction and Drama based on some real incidents. The film is presented by Pranav Desai under R&DS productions. A group of NRIs are heartily willing to invest and contribute to this upcoming patriotic movie. As per the Director Roopa Iyer, the story of the film Neera Arya will revolve around the heart-rending journey of a veteran who sacrificed her life for India's Freedom.

Roopa Iyer is playing the role of Neera Arya; the rest of the cast is yet to be decided by the makers. The music is composed by Gautham Srivatsa, who will elevate the feeling of Patriotism too.





Roopa Iyer has won 2 State Awards and 42 International Awards for her films and has produced 5 Films in South Indian languages (Tamil and Kannada). She has also directed 4 Commercial Feature Films and more than 20 Commercial Ad films. Her sense for artistic films and content-filled stories is commendable. Roopa won the Gold Medal from the House of Lords - London for her movie based on women and children.

Talking about the movie, Roopa said she was touched by the poignant story of Neera Arya, where her own family turned out to be her enemies and her bravery in fighting against them fearlessly. Neera Arya is a film about a veteran of the Indian National Army who sacrificed her life for the country. It is a very sensible and sentimental story which will give the audience goosebumps.

Roopa Iyer's dedicated fan base will be very excited to see her make her Bollywood debut.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

