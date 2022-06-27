Film on Padma Shri Kaur Singh's life finally gets release date; to be out on July 22

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/GPRC): The Covid-induced lockdown resulted in the shelving of several big and small films, and one of them was a biopic on Padma Shri awardee and Indian boxer Kaur Singh.

However, as per the latest news, the much-awaited movie, starring actor Karam Batth, has finally got a release date.

The latest posters released by the filmmakers reveal that the film will be out in theatres on July 22, 2022.



The biopic, titled "Padma Shri Kaur Singh', has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The long-forgotten boxing legend, who was the only boxer in India to have entered the ring against boxing legend Muhammad Ali, once again came into the limelight-all thanks to the film.

To be produced by Karam Batth and Vicky Mann, 'Padma Shri Kaur Singh' will show the highs and lows of the ex-boxer's career, his personal life struggles and much more.

The direction is done by Vikram Pradhan, who interestingly has also written the script of the movie. Jatinder Shah has given the music while Raj Kakra has given lyrics to the songs.

The songs are sung by Kamal Khan, Ranjit Bawa, Gurlej Akhar, Nachitar Gill and Devendra Pal Singh. The music will soon be released by the music label TIPS Punjabi.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

