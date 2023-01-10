Filmmaker Rahul Mittra joins 'Chamkila' star-cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): After the recent announcement of Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh all set to share the screen space in director Imtiaz Ali's upcoming musical film 'Chamkila,' renowned award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra is the latest to join the star cast of the film.



Imtiaz Ali has roped in Rahul Mittra to play an important cameo as a Sikh cop for which Rahul has grown a beard. Sources reveal that Mittra commenced a shoot in Mumbai on Friday along with Daljit Dosanjh, which incidentally coincided with the popular singer-actor's birthday. Son of senior Punjab bureaucrat Late M.P. Mittra, Rahul witnessed the problem of terrorism while growing up in Chandigarh as a kid in the 80's, at a time when Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. This much-awaited film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Rahul Mittra will also be seen this year in Jio Studios' upcoming mega series 'Inspector Avinash' along with Randeep Hooda in an important role as a politician, apart from Honey Threhan's biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra starring Daljit Dosanjh & Arjun Rampal, in which Rahul has played a cop, Chief CBI counsel in the upcoming film 'File No 323' alongside Suniel Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, Divya Dutta & Esha Gupta and as Commissioner of Police Lucknow in the upcoming film 'Love Hackers' along with Pawan Malhotra & Priya Prakash Varrier.

