Financepeer solving the problems of parents and education institutions through Fee Financing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): The modern times have brought numerous challenges for the entire education ecosystem. During the last couple of years, the entire education sector has struggled to defeat the pandemic-induced abnormalities. Both Schools and Parents have experienced the stress of Fund Flow which has disturbed the entire ecosystem like never before. On the one hand quality education of the child is a priority for the parents while on the other hand fee payment is becoming difficult for them. Also, for the education institutions Fee remains the primary source of funds which has been distressed. The jittery liquidity movement creates friction in their overall operations which eventually reflects on their performance and reputation.

To address the woes of fee payment, Financepeer, India's leading Fee payment solution provider, has revolutionised education finance in India with its disruptive AI-based model of funding fees. Financepeer is providing the Fee Payment solution at zero cost zero interest EMI across India. This unique financing model by Financepeer is an enabler for institutions to receive 100 per cent fee at the beginning of the academic session and facilitates a no cost and zero interest EMI for parents. Financepeer is also offering the free insurance facility to the students that are ensuring them security to pursue their education.

The company has so far provided fee financing solutions to over 2 million students and is rapidly expanding its base pan India. Since pandemic Financepeer has recorded 10x growth and emerged as India's fastest growing edu-fin-tech company.

The company's unique model has helped in reducing the school dropout rates and enabled thousands of students to continue their education. Also, it has been instrumental in helping the education system avoid a collapse in the absence of working capital.



Sharing his vision about the growth of education fee financing across India, Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder, Financepeer, said: "We envision solving the perennial issues that have ailed India's education system for a very long time. Making quality education accessible to masses remains our core focus. We are strengthening our partnerships and deepening the reach across India with strong focus in tie2,3 and rural areas to enable more students access quality education. We intend to keep the juggernaut of social transformation in education rolling, and help education reach the underserved, especially girls and children with special needs, by infrastructural interventions at the grassroots level".

Sunit Gajbhiye, Co-founder Financepeer, added "The fee financing model has facilitated a lot of schools and parents over the last few years and we want that the education of children should not suffer due to financial struggle. We are increasing our reach to all parts of the country so that more and more institutions as well as parents can avail the fee financing facilities".

Financepeer is a leading fintech company which offers innovative and first of its kind Fee Payment solution where the parent can pay their education fees in multiple parts at zero additional cost thereby eliminating the parents' burden of making bulk payments. Financepeer platform envisages making education accessible to the masses and looks forward to spearheading a revolutionary impact for millions of people.

Financepeer is already operational Pan India with a network of over 10000 education institutions and providing fee financing facility to over 2 million students. Some of the leading names associated with Financepeer are Amity University, DY Patil Institute, Jain Group of Institutions etc.

