Financial modelling for startups to ensure a bright and secure tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/GPRC): Financial modeling is an important tool for startups to ensure that they have a secure and sustainable future. Financial modeling involves creating a detailed, quantitative representation of a company's financial situation based on its past performance and future projections. This allows startups to make informed decisions about their finances and identify potential risks and opportunities.

Below are various industry specific insights that will help you get a better understanding of the subject and streamline the process better for your business.

Rohit Pansari, CFO at Industrybuying, a leading business e-commerce platform, shared his insights on the subject. He says "Financial modeling is a valuable tool for businesses, regardless of their size or industry, and help with three main aspects - tracking, measuring and taking corrective measures based on deviations. Creating a financial model that is realistic, and being regularly updated can help you achieve financial security. By monitoring burn rate, tracking key revenue and expense metrics one can build long-term sustainable profitable business.

"The next outlook should be of creating a detailed projection of your startup's revenue based on factors like the size of your target market, pricing strategy, and sales forecast basis the customer segment; and a detailed projection of your startup's expenses based on factors like the cost of goods sold, employee salaries and benefits, marketing expenses, and overhead costs."

Pansari adds "For startups, financial modeling is a finance tool which is numerical representation of the startup's strategy and vision. It communicates and forecasts the company's revenues, customers, KPIs, expenses, employee headcount and cash position"

Priya Ranjan, the CFO and Co-Founder at DarkBuild Technologies believes that financial modeling is a critical pillar of building a successful startup and ensuring its long-term success. It is like creating a detailed financial plan for a business that includes how much money the business will make, how much it will spend, and how it will manage its cash flow.

Priya states "The most important thing I have learnt from my experience is that it helps startups identify potential risks and opportunities, allowing them to take action to avoid risks and capitalize on opportunities to generate more revenue. Additionally, it helps startups secure funding from investors by showing how the business will grow and generate profits in the future.

Furthermore, financial modeling enables startups to set realistic goals for revenue growth and profitability and monitor their performance against the financial plan and by identifying areas of under-performance they can make necessary adjustments to their strategy to ensure long-term success and sustainability. So I totally count on the fact that by creating a strong financial model, startups can ensure a bright and secure future for their business.

"Financial modelling can secure and plan a startup's growth, success, and expansion, while also promoting the continuous development of the people behind its growth" Ranjan concludes.



DarkBuild is an IT solutions and software development company offering digital transformation, business automation, network design and implementation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data management, etc. They help organizations make the most of their IT investments and achieve their goals through the implementation of effective technology solutions.

Amit Kumar, CFO, BrightChamps shared his thoughts and remarked "In my opinion, a good financial model is the reflection of company's vision and demonstrates the degree of clarity with which the team is aligned to the vision."

Adding to it he says "Specially in startups, you have multiple questions keep popping at various stages and none of them are ignorable like PMF, innovations, R&D, Product development, runways, KPI, profitability etc. All these questions need solutions and investment. The business model provides discipline and helps in prioritization. At times we make wrong decisions today by assuming certain future outcome, the financial model gives clarity about the thought process and provides options about when to change course."

"Few of the crucial decisions about confirmation of product market fit, timing of fund raise, timing of pivot, pricing decisions, investments decision and many more decisions can be taken with the help of a well thought through financial model and hence securing future in all possible ways" he concluded.

BrightChamps is a leading provider of innovative learning programs in coding, financial literacy, robotics, and communication for K-12 students.

Ruhi Ganguly, Founder and director, Question Associates, a famous homegrown event startup company also shared her inputs and opined "Your financial model should account for different scenarios, such as best-case, worst-case, and most-likely. This will help you prepare for unexpected events and ensure that you have a plan in place to address them. Estimating the different expenses that your event startup will incur. This may include marketing and promotion expenses, venue rental fees, catering and food expenses, and staffing costs. Be sure to consider all of the expenses associated with hosting the event."

"Another very important factor is creating a cash flow forecast that estimates your revenue and expenses over a specific period, such as the event duration. This will help you identify the amount of cash you will need to fund the event, and the break-even point," concludes Ruhi Ganguly.

Questions Associates, the brainchild of Ruhi Ganguly has created ripples in the event startup community by hosting mega successful events in India as well as abroad with some leading Indian celebrities. Question Associates excels in promoting the Indian culture and also celebrate other country's cultures on the same platform. Owing to this, Question Associates event's also gets support from the Indian government.

Overall, financial modeling can help startups make informed decisions about their finances and ensure a bright and secure future. By understanding their revenue and expense drivers, forecasting their cash flow, and regularly updating their model, startups can position themselves for long-term success.

Company's financial model should be reviewed and updated regularly to reflect changes in your business. This will help you stay on top of your financial situation and make informed decisions about your startup's future.

