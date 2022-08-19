Find your inner voice with Shirajita Gill's book, Limitless - Code Decode, published globally by Beeja House

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/ATK): We often tend to ignore the voice that comes from inside and choose the socially constructed moulds to fit ourselves in them.

These constructs percept our freedom to create an authentic life.

Shirajita Gill's debut novel 'Limitless - Code Decode' explores this journal view of perspective gained on how to create the life meant for you using the power of rejecting any limiting constructs.

The book 'Limitless - Code Decode' is a self-help book that beseeches you to reject the idea that binds you in any way. It throws light on the need to dismantle the social dimensions to build a life and dreams of your own. It could be simple, complicated, or extraordinary that you desire; but to materialise it into certainty you need to have clarity in life and this comes only when you have a limitless thought process and approach towards life.

The key to living a life meant for you is to stay limitless in using your own intuition to create an authentic life. To be free from any set construct that stops you from being your authentic self.

Coming from an army background, the author Shirajita Gill believes in and advocates the individualistic process of creating an authentic life for yourself. Travelling pan-India during her childhood, she gained a lot of experience and perspective. Thereafter, her career in the aviation industry expanded her vision of life and being. She loves the written word and attributes a lot of her life learnings to a lot of reading she has done. In this book, she shares a view of her life lived so far, which she has lived forever trying to keep creating and recreating using a limitless thought process.

Her words in the book echo and resonate the same:

If ever you could be brave

Then be brave to be who you are,

Who you

Really are!



Life for most parts

Will be the usual,

You being you,

Will make it unusual

For you!

Rose-tinted visions,

Will lead you astray,

Authenticity has to be the

Way!

Geetika Saigal, Founder & CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) adds, "If you're holding yourself back in any way, this book is for you. Read and find yourself holding hands with the author who is guiding you to walk a path less travelled, a path that will change you and your life as a whole."

For being limitless is to be free! Believe it, to create it.

To order book from Amazon, click here, https://amzn.eu/d/bgvc2Yj

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

