Fintech Company Angel One emerges as The Rising Star in The Next 500 - Fortune India List for 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) has added another milestone.

The company bagged the title of The Rising Star in The Next 500 - Fortune India list of the country's next 500 largest corporations. Angel One ranked 160th this year, moving up by 209 ranks as compared to 369 in 2021.

Fortune India Next 500 is a ranking of the country's Next 500 largest corporations that have shown tremendous resilience despite economic challenges. Fortune India lists 500 companies with income between Rs 500 - Rs 2000 crore in two lists - Sectoral Stars and Rising Stars.

Angel One is amongst the few companies being felicitated as a Rising Star - a company that grew the most in its sector. Rising Star recognition also translates into companies that advance the most in ranks compared to the last year's listing.



Talking about achieving a new feat, Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, of Angel One Limited, said, "The company's rising rank is driven by our client-centric approach as we leverage technology to offer superior experience. This has led to an improvement in our performance across all business parameters, operationally and financially. This recognition is a motivation for us to continue our efforts toward building user-friendly solutions."

Angel One has doubled its client base within a year to cross the 10 million mark recently. The fintech company has achieved tremendous growth with best-in-class technology products like ARQ Prime (recommendation engine), Smart Money (education platform), SmartAPI (automated trading), iTrade Prime (zero brokerage) and third-party products like Vested, smallcase, streak and Sensibull.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Limited, said, "This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the approach and strategies we adopted in the past few years. Along with providing our users with a seamless experience, we focussed on making our wealth creation solutions accessible to everyone even in Tier 2, 3 & beyond cities. Our next leg of growth will be based on our Super App, a powerful web and mobile platform which will provide customers with a supreme experience."

The fintech company has transformed tremendously over the years. It has simplified investments for people across India with its app and web-based products. Angel One has launched its Super App to make the wealth creation journey seamless for its users.

