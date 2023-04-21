Fintech platform Jiraaf offers fixed-income options to investors during Akshaya Tritiya

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day for starting new ventures or making new investments with a popular belief that any new investment made on this day brings prosperity and wealth. For the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya, it is time for investors to consider adding alternative fixed-income products to their portfolio as a form of wealth creation amidst stock market volatility and sky-high gold prices. Alternative investment platform Jiraaf provides fixed-income investment options in an easy-to-understand format to help build a diversified portfolio beyond traditional products such as equity, mutual funds, real estate, FDs, gold, etc. to optimize risk and maximize returns.

Saurav Ghosh, Co-Founder, Jiraaf said: "Jiraaf is democratizing alternative fixed income by bringing in simple-to-understand and non-market linked investment opportunities. Additionally, these opportunities help an investor diversify and get predictable competitive returns typically higher than traditional debt products."

Jiraaf undertakes a thorough due diligence process to curate all investment opportunities brought on the platform for all its customers. They work with select borrowers across the industry spectrum and facilitate investors to create a robust diversified portfolio within the fixed-income category. The minimum investment required for the majority of the opportunities on the platform starts at Rs. 1 lakh and investors can earn returns ranging from 8% to 20% for a tenure between 30 days to 3 years.



Traditionally, wealth creation options for a common investor were limited to the stock market, real estate, gold, and FDs, with limited debt product options available to participate due to large ticket size requirements, limited market availability, etc. Still, with the advent of technology and broader awareness of investing in general, these products are now made available to all individual investors via Jiraaf. Studies recommend adding 10-20% of alternative fixed investments to your portfolio to help reduce volatility and maximize portfolio returns.

Jiraaf is a digital platform for high-yield alternate fixed-income investment opportunities and provides customers easy access to modern-day investments. Jiraaf provides investors with exclusive and curated opportunities across varied fixed-income product categories. The company originates, structures, and provides risk assessment and asset monitoring for each investment as they endeavor towards creating a world-class platform. Jiraaf's current offerings include unlisted corporate debt, invoice discounting, real-estate-linked debt, asset-backed leasing, and venture debt/revenue-based financing. Opportunities brought by Jiraaf typically have annualized IRR between 8-20 per cent with tenors ranging from 30 days to 3 years and have a minimum ticket size of just 1 lakh.

