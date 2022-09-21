Fiona Diamonds ramps up measures, and fastens customisation offers to meet the festive demands

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diamond jewellery major Fiona Diamonds is bolstering already existing features like handing out unique customisations of two or more rings on the basis of buyers' preferences. This is to enhance their customers' experience and achieve new sales targets in the upcoming festive season.

It is also overhauling current mechanisms and ensuring faster deliveries to its ever-expanding customer base, which spans across various cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc. The company started online deliveries of its diamond products in 2015 and facilitates doorstep delivery as online surfing has become the preferred shopping destination.

Fiona Diamonds is one of the successful diamond jewellery-making brands which sells Natural Diamonds, Lab - Diamonds & Moissanites. Its Co-founder and CEO, Parag Agrawal, began the company in 2004 and has gained immense prominence since then as a visionary in the diamond business.



He was among the first think tanks to popularise the niche and relatively unknown lab-grown diamond business in India. Fiona Diamond, under the Directorship of Parag Agrawal, has become the one-stop destination for all jewellery needs. In fact, Fiona Diamonds is the first one to introduce Moissanite Jewellery in the Indian markets.

Currently, the company is conducting reconnaissance to ensure efficient management of pent-up demand, like festive orders at the onset and during festive seasons. There are also plans to employ 50+ people to carry out faster deliveries of online orders and handling of managerial services.

Parag Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Fiona Diamonds, said, "Customization services have been offered by Fiona Diamonds from the start. This year, we have decided to extend those services across the network and tell people about the presence of the wide range of facilities we provide. The festive season is on, and we are getting many online orders and enquiries. Offline visits have also seen a remarkable upsurge as Covid-19 fears have subsided. We are reorganising and improving the current modus operandi to meet superfluous demand and deliver on our promises, like we always do."

Link for reference: www.fionadiamonds.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

