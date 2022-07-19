FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA: Asia's only focused event for Passive Fire Protection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/PR Newswire): NuernbergMesse India is pleased to announce the launch of FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA (FSBI) which will be held from February 9-11, 2023 at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

FSBI will be the first-ever focused exhibition and multi-dimensional platform showcasing products, solutions and technology for the passive fire protection Industry. Leading Stakeholders from the Industry will gather to disseminate information, gain knowledge, exchange ideas, exhibit, discover innovative perspectives, solutions and products.

The demand for fire protection systems is expected to increase with its increased application across various sectors including oil and gas, construction, energy and power, transportation and logistics amongst others. Technological advancements, rapid urbanization, and economic advancements are some of the other factors which are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the fire protection system sector. The global passive fire protection market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 5.4 billion by 2028 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5 per cent between 2021 to 2028.

The usage of Passive Fire Protection Products in buildings/structures is highlighted in the National Building Code of India (NBC) (2016). This protection is built into the structure of a building to protect people's lives and reduce the financial impact of damaged infrastructure. This protection is provided by the materials used to build the building, or it can be added later to improve the building's fire resistance as the construction industry expands in many parts of the world due to increased demand from the residential and commercial sectors.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of sectors such as oil and gas, automotive, marine, tunnelling & transportation and aviation is also driving expansion.

Speaking on the occasion Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board said, "Continuous review and upgradation of fire safety norms is a key factor for ensuring safety and security for the general public. The influx of urbanization along with rapid development in infrastructure has led to a rise in concern over fire safety and the subsequent need for technological enhancement. Passive Fire Protection is now becoming a requirement in India across multiple sectors. India being one of the fastest developing economies in the world, the volume of infrastructure activities has increased on a very large scale, creating a huge demand for passive fire protection products and technology. The premier edition of FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA is expected to cater to this growing demand and create a decisive platform for the industry to converge and discuss future technologies and policy framework".

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

- India's only focused event for Passive Fire Protection Industry

- Sourcing point for quality passive fire protection materials for diverse industries

- Presence of major national and international industry leaders

- Workshops and technical product presentations

- Large display of the latest technology and supplies

NuernbergMesse has established and proven expertise in the safety and security fields. Events in this domain include Enforce Tac - Trade Fair for Law Enforcement, it-sa, and it-sa India - Trade Fairs for IT Security, FeuerTRUTZ - Trade Fair for Preventive Fire Protection as well as Perimeter Protection - Trade Fair for Perimeter Protection and also U.T.SEC - Summit for Drones, Unmanned Technologies and Security.



Mr. Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India, is also upbeat about the scope of the show, "The event will offer a perfect stage for dialogue and new contacts and to create networks and trust. Experts, professionals, technology and innovation all present in one place will help optimize opportunities," he concluded.

The exhibition will also include a supporting knowledge program; visitors and delegates will be able to benefit from pioneering solutions, expert discussions and obtain first-hand insights into the possibilities offered in this field, they will also be able to discover innovative, reliable and cost-effective products, services and solutions spanning across the passive fire-safety Industry.

FSBI as a platform will offer a multi-dimensional approach which can make a difference to the growing needs in this sector.

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NurnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44 per cent) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26 per cent) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NurnbergMesse Group we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market.

