First Advantage releases Q2 2022 India Employment Screening Trends Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, announced the publication of its India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 37-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the India market in Q1-22. FMCG, Retail and Manufacturing Sector shows Major Discrepancy Trends in Q2-22.

In Q2-22, Industries such as FMCG, Retail, BPO, E-commerce, and logistics showed substantially greater discrepancy percentages than the overall average of 11.3 per cent.

Other notable findings include:

- FMCG, Retail, Manufacturing Industries experienced greater differences in discrepancy percentage.

- Out of every 100 education checks verified in the Retail sector, 20 were discrepant in Q2-22.

- For Employment Verifications, IT, FMCG, Retail, Engineering, and Infrastructure sectors have shown higher inclination towards alternate modes of verification.

- In Q2-22 sectors like Education, IT, BFSI, and Consulting are accepting a higher percentage of alternate modes for conducting address verifications.



"With India making consistent progressive strides towards economic recovery, companies are pursuing a variety of expansion strategies which has created a strong demand for skilled talent in the market. Implementing a comprehensive employee screening program is a good practice and safe approach for businesses to chart an ethical future," Amit Singh, Head of Commercial at First Advantage said.

Further, he continued, "In the current digital and hybrid work environment, it is more important than ever that businesses understand best practices and trends for employee background checks when looking to expand or manage their workforces."

