First Advantage releases Q4 2022 India Employment Screening Trends Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, announces the publication of its screening-trends-report">India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 35-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the Indian market in Q4-22.

In Q4-22, industries such as BFSI, Healthcare & Pharma, Telecom, Engineering & Infrastructure showed substantially greater discrepancy percentages than the overall average of 8.3%.

Other notable findings include:

- Discrepancy percentage in the BFSI sector increased from 9.67% in Q3-22 to 10.30% in Q4-22.

- For Employment Verifications: IT, Retail, FMCG, Engineering & Infrastructure sectors have shown a higher inclination towards alternative modes of verification.

- In Q3-22 sectors like BFSI, Consulting, Engineering & Infrastructure and Education accepting a higher percentage of alternative modes for conducting address verifications.



"Technological advancements have greatly impacted the background verification industry in recent years including the products offered, the way verification processes work and the delivery of the applicant experience. The rise of automation and artificial intelligence has made the background verification process more efficient," says Amit Singh, Head of Commercial at First Advantage said.

Further, he continued, "First Advantage has also embarked on transformation journey including platform, applicant experience, analytics, digital solutions, and end to end integrations."

