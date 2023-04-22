First convocation of AAFT University of Media and Arts was a grand show

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 22 (ANI/GPRC): Renowned international personality and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, Sandeep Marwah, delivered a powerful and meaningful convocation address to the first batch of students at the university. The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests including the large gathering from Chhattisgarh and faculty members of the university.

In his address, Marwah expressed his gratitude to the Government of Chhattisgarh, the Governor of Chhattisgarh, faculty members, administrators, and members of the management for their unwavering support and dedication to the university. He highlighted the role of each individual in making the university a success, and acknowledged the hard work and efforts of the faculty and staff in providing students with a world-class education.

Marwah spoke about the importance of education in shaping the future of individuals and society as a whole. He emphasized the need for students to be open-minded and adaptable to change, and to use their education to make a positive impact in the world. He also stressed the importance of values such as honesty, integrity, and compassion in all aspects of life.



The Chancellor also spoke about the power of the media and arts in shaping the world, and urged the graduates to use their skills and knowledge to create positive change in their respective fields. He emphasized the need for media professionals and artists to use their platforms responsibly, and to always consider the impact of their work on society.

In conclusion, Sandeep Marwah's convocation address was a powerful and meaningful tribute to the hard work and dedication of the first batch of students at AAFT University of Media and Arts. His words of wisdom and gratitude served as a reminder of the importance of education, hard work, and values in shaping the future of individuals and society.

Renowned film director Pankaj Parashar was a guest speaker at the first convocation of AAFT University of Media and Arts. In his address, Parashar shared his insights on the film industry and encouraged graduates to pursue their passion with dedication and perseverance.

