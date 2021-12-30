First-ever Rario Lanka Premier League NFT Packs set to launch soon

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/PR Newswire): Cricket NFT platform Rario is all set to release its latest NFT packs containing the most epic moments from the first two editions of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The new packs; named Remember the Titans & Trail Blazers, respectively, will feature iconic cricketing moments from the LPL, including Andre Russell's record 14-ball half-century, as well as Shahid Afridi's vintage blitzkrieg knock of 58 off 23 balls in November 2020.

Ankit Wadhwa, Co-Founder and CEO, Rario said, "With the current demand of recently sold out packs in the back of our minds, we wanted to leverage the immense popularity of the LPL in the subcontinent and give cricket fans a chance to own a piece of cricket moments from the first two seasons of the competition. The LPL has an array of cricket legends who have had some remarkable moments in the tournament, thus it is extremely exciting for us to immortalise these iconic moments in the form of coveted NFTs."



Each 'Remember the Titans' pack will be priced at $250, and will contain 5 moments each. These will contain 1 Limited Edition Black and Gold moment each, along with 3 Silver category moments. The Remember the Titans pack contains truly rare moments from top players and is released less frequently than other pack, while the 'Trail Blazers' pack is priced at $50, containing 1 Limited Edition Gold moment and 4 Silver moments.This will be Rario's last moment focussed NFT pack drop.

Reservations for the pack are currently open on www.rario.com. Cricket fans can visit the website and reserve their packs. Reserving the packs is the only way to get the pack, with those on the reservation list getting 24 Hours to complete their purchase! The contents of each purchase will be revealed at the live pack drop on 30th December at 08:00 PM IST/2.30 PM UTC. A list of all moments in the pack is available here: https://rario.com/custom/list-of-moments/2fcNb7xhHlOcvQ4mwxsbIN

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

