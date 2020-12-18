First Ever Virtual Taiwan Expo 2020 in India Concludes on a High Note

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Taiwan Expo 2020 in India Online", jointly organised by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and TAITRA, was officially launched on December 16, going online with virtual exhibition hall where 120 Taiwanese exhibitors trying their best to impress Indian audience.

James C F Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, in his opening remarks said that India and Taiwan can work together to build the world's digital future. "In the face of COVID-19, we are more convinced than ever that India and Taiwan can work together to overcome not just the pandemic but any challenge that comes our way. In fact, our visions for the future have long been closely aligned. Our plans, laid out by the Act East Policy and the New Southbound Policy, are highly complementary: to increase economic and cultural exchange, and to develop long-term, sustained prosperity," he shared.

In the past few years, India has become a land of opportunities for major enterprises all around the world. That's why Taiwan Expo in India was born in 2018, to help Taiwan business community to develop a comprehensive understanding of India, and to strengthen bilateral relationship. Following a huge success in 2019, Taiwan Expo was being transformed to an online event this year because of the pandemic, showing how physical obstacles could be overcome by digital means.

The opening ceremony was held in Taipei, among the distinguished guests are Guann-Jyh Lee, Deputy Directive General of the Bureau of Foreign Trade; Chung-Kwang Tien, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also the former Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India; Yu-Chin Wu and Yu-Hsia Wen, Legislator, also members of Taiwan-India Parliamentary Friendship Association of the Legislative Yuan; Gourangalal Das, Directive General of India-Taipei Association.

Four other distinguished guests took part in this memorable event through Livestream. They are: Baushuan Ger, incumbent Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO of Invest India; and lastly Rajesh Agrawal, Executive Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation.



This year, TAITRA has introduced a special virtual reality (VR) tour on the homepage of Taiwan Expo. Visitors are promised a vivid experience of actually being at the exhibition hall, exploring a variety of booths and facilities which are categorized into six main themes: Medical and Health Care, Lifestyles and Beauty, Charming Formosa, Premium Selection, Precision Industry, and Smart Tech.

And thanks to the cooperation of TAITRA and its four branch offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, hundreds of online business meetings are the defining feature of the expo in addition to the virtual exhibition hall itself. Kamdhenu Group, McNally Bharat Engineering Company, and BPL Medical Technologies are some of the more notable among the 200-plus buyers. The eagerly sought-after products include machinery, medical device, and electronics.

The expo is not short of climaxes. Taiwan Excellence, the annually awarded designation to the most outstanding products that offer innovative value while satisfying the key criterion of being "made in Taiwan", held an informative webinar on the opening day that reinforced what are so special about this year's recipients.

Towards the end of the opening ceremony, TAITRA announced that they published a comic book-the very first of TAITRA's prolific publications - called "An Incredible Journey to India", which was written and illustrated by Guang-Min Ruan, an accomplished and award-winning manga artist whose works have received wide acclaim for their detailed portrayal of stories and characters. The comic was inspired by the true story of a female entrepreneur who made her way into Indian market with the assistance of TAITRA. "We hope after reading this book, our people and business community will know more about this mysterious but potential market," said Chairman Huang, concluding the event.

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 60 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

