First Homoeopathy International Health Summit held in Dubai

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first edition of "World Health Summit for Pride of Homoeopathy" was held in Dubai on August 29, Monday, with the theme "Diseases caused by climate change and global warming".

The summit aimed to educate and promote a homoeopathic system of medicine, drugs, and practices.

The summit was organised by Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt Limited which deals with homoeopathic dilutions, mother tincture, lower trituration tablets, proprietary medicines such as drops, syrups, skincare, haircare, and various other homoeopathic medicines.

The CMD of Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt Ltd, Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey said, "We want to say this to the world homoeopathy is an integral part of India as even today most people trust it as their first choice. There are almost negligible side effects in homoeopathy as compared to others, hence it is one of the best ways to treat any disease or ailment."

"Homoeopathy can be called as brahmastra against the diseases caused by climate change and global warming," Dr Nitish Dubey added.

The summit was virtually addressed by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Environment Forest & Climate change.

The Minister applauded the initiatives taken by Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt Ltd to popularise homoeopathy among youths and the urban populace.



He also highlighted the Indian government's policies to promote homoeopathic systems of medicines.

The World Health Summit was also graced by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, former captain of Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin, and cricketer Srishant among others.

Many leading and finest doctors from India and across the world also attended the summit.

"I would like to appreciate the efforts of Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt Ltd.'s team members very grateful and excited to be a part of the Pride of Homoeopathy World Health Summit in Dubai," Manoj Tiwari said.

"Encouraging the youth who are working in the field of Homoeopathy is very important as this would increase their confidence and productivity," he added.

Climate change is among the biggest health threat faced by people across the world. It is estimated that climate change will cost an expenditure of Rs 200 to 400 crore per year by 2030 in the health sector.

The crisis threatens to undo the progress of the last fifty years in global health and poverty reduction and widen existing health inequalities between and within populations.

Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt Ltd held a hunt for "India's Best Homoeopathic Influencers" and Dr Vandana Gulati, Dr Umang Khanna, and Dr Rawat Ram Choudhary were chosen.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

