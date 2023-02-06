First poster of LaVaste Out: Omkar Kapoor seen in a compelling role

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): Adiv Productions Pvt Ltd is delighted to announce its upcoming movie titled 'LaVaste' by unveiling the first poster of the movie. Starring Omkar Kapoor in the lead, the film will take you on a lane full of emotions and surprises.



Although many details have not been revealed yet, it seems an ordinary man's story about a mission but what is LaVaste? The curiosity is killing and at the same it seems like a film that is worth watching. The film is directed by Sudeesh Kanuajia, a known director who lends his hand to various feature films.

LaVaste is produced by Aditya Verma and co-produced Rohandeep Singh. The cast comprises Manoj Joshi, Brijendra Kala, Urvashi S Sharma and Shubhangi Latkar in interesting roles alongside Omkar Kapoor. The film is yet to be released.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

