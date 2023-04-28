First streaming of Pankaj Tripathi's 2023 film "Azamgarh" on Mask TV OTT Platform

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/ATK): At the end of the 'Azamgarh' controversy, can only very big directors explore the brand value of Pankaj Tripathi?

In the film 'Azamgarh', Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a Maulvi who inspires youths to become terrorists by alluring them. How Aamir, a resident of Azamgarh, joins a terrorist organization after topping 12th and takes part in terrorist activities, this film.

When there was a controversy regarding the hoardings of the film 'Azamgarh', Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of Maulvi in the film, had said that his role in the film was very small and he had only three minutes of scenes in the film. And, this claim of Pankaj Tripathi turned out to be completely wrong after watching it in the preview show of the film on Thursday. Because not only the story of the film "Azamgarh" revolves around his character, but about 23 minutes of scenes somehow can not be called a cameo.

As far as the performance of the actors in the film is concerned, Pankaj Tripathi was seen acting in his usual style. Although his role in the film is small as compared to his other films, the writer-director of the film, Kamlesh Mishra, has presented him as the main character.At the end of the 'Azamgarh' controversy, can only very big directors explore the brand value of Pankaj Tripathi?

As far as the performance of the actors in the film is concerned, Pankaj Tripathi was seen acting in his usual style. Although his role in the film is small as compared to his other films, the writer-director of the film, Kamlesh Mishra, has presented him as the main character.

It must have been no less than a challenge for editor Biren Jyoti Monty to convert a 60-minute film into a 90-minute feature film. But there is also a truth that if we talk about the end of this film, then it is worth seeing the real name of the terrorist bosses challenging them and the effective communication and poignancy of the main character.

But there is also a truth that if we talk about the end of this film, then it is worth seeing the real names of the terrorist bosses challenging them and the effective communication and poignancy of the main character. Pankaj Tripathi's role adds color to the new-old project after giving two flop films back to back.

Did producers Chiranjeevi Bhatt and Anju Bhatt invest their money on this film and trust documentary director Kamlesh Mishra to make a feature film under the illusion of Pankaj Tripathi's brand value?

