First Time Ever in the History of Indian Real Estate, Good Work Garnered Appreciation from the Competition Omaxe Limited CEO Praises Gulshan Dynasty

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a never-happened-before situation in Indian real estate sector, CEO of Omaxe Limited appreciated the project of a competitor. In the video, Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Limited, was seen talking about Gulshan Dynasty, India's first wellness home project by Gulshan in Sector 144, Noida Expressway.

Maintaining that it has never happened in the industry, Goel says, "I am here to talk something good about my competitor, and talk great about some other brand and not Omaxe Limited. I am talking about Gulshan that is developing Dynasty in Sector 144 Noida Expressway. Omaxe was a pioneer in creating a great luxury project called Forest, which was the first luxury project of north India and first project where sample flat was made."



Saying that he has the habit of visiting projects of competitors without their knowledge of him being there, Goel says, "I visited the project as they are developing something beautiful there. At present, I do not have any project in Noida, so as such they are not my competitors. I can easily say they are making something that has not been done before; they are redefining luxury. Probably what we started in 2007 and ended in 2013, since then we have not been there, and have not taken the standards above the standards we left in 2013. This is the project (Gulshan Dynasty) which is raising the bar; this is the project where I can see they have done better than us."

Gulshan Dynasty has more than 50 varieties of medicinal plants in society gardens, landscaped terraces, a facility of hydroponic farming for organic produce, meditation ground, sunbathing area, among other top-of-the-class amenities.

The latest video shows that the new age realtors favour collaborations and work collectively towards the overall growth of the sector. In fact, the sector has been doing tremendously well since the time collaborative bodies were set up to take up various issues and discuss the way ahead. Ms. Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Homz, said, "We have to progress together in the country and work collaboratively; cut-throat competitions will not help us thrive in the long run. Appreciating each other's work will raise the bar of competition, which is beneficial for the greater good of the real estate sector. Just like we raised the bar with the Gulshan Dynasty, the mutual respect among various realtors will help the sector prosper and help the country come up with quality projects."

