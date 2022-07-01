First time in World History Hindu Religion and Buddha Religion come together and start a dialogue in Cambodia

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pancham Dham Trust is reviving the glory of Sanatana Dharma, paving way for starting a dialogue between the Hindu and Buddha religions in Cambodia. In world history, there is no evidence found so far on any collaboration of such.

This will also help in bringing South East Asian countries together. With the developments taking place, Cambodia will see a rise in tourism leading to the development of the country and the economy.

The Pancham Dham initiative started on the 1st of June 2018 and is in its 4th year. Pancham Dham Yatra is a symbol of spiritual dialogues and cultural relations between India and Cambodia.

In the recently concluded event, The Pancham Dham Trust brought in religious society from all over the world under one roof. Leading spiritual leaders met during this holy Yatra; Indresh Kumar top brass Hindu leader from India and monk leader His Holiness Tep Vong, Great Supreme Patriarch, Samdech Preah Agga Maha Sangharajadhipati met on the occasion and discussed education, spirituality & culture in the region.

Pancham Dham has also started a Sanatan Sanskar Dhyan Kendra near the World Heritage area to facilitate Dhyan and Prasad as food for the devotees. Pancham Dham is equally instrumental in creating a cordial atmosphere in South East Asia by bringing the people and the leaders under one roof.



The Pancham Dham Nyas was earlier known as the 1008 Names of Shiva Association and has been able to walk the path of Sanatana dharma post pandemic due to the never-ending efforts of Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran & the torch bearer of the Sanatana Dharma movement in India, and Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, the conceiver of the idea.

As Indians are proud of their heritage and love to see the Indian heritage on a global front. And in the long run, this will aid in bolstering the economy of Cambodia by simply boosting the tourism in the country.

During the historic event, the torchbearers of Sanatana Dharma, Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran and Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani also visited the King Monk and took his blessings for developing Sanatan Buddha University in Cambodia. The king monk was ecstatic about the movement and committed his blessings and never-ending support for initiating the Sanatan Buddha University locally. "Pancham Dham is on a mission - reviving the glory of Sanatana Dharma".

In the latest development, Pardeep Batra, owner of Spice Garden Restaurant Malaysia and his wife Ashima Batra also the Trustees, were given the responsibilities of opening of Hotel Pancham Dham and the Restaurant for the visitors travelling to Siem Reap, Cambodia near Pancham Dham Meditation centre and the temple.

Pancham Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia is India's gift to the world as Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. The tone for the future of Sanatana Dharma seems to be forming with followers from all across the globe and who were part of the Yatra that concluded at Siem Reap, Cambodia. With time, the event has been witnessing giant strides with people from all walks of life including Saints, Rishis, Gurus, Politicians, Bureaucrats, Diplomats, and people from all religions and faith.

The 5-day long event at Siem Reap, Cambodia also saw a large number of followers flying from all over the world to be a part of Pancham Dham. The overall development of Pancham Dham Nyas Dhyan Kendra is taking place under the guidance and leadership of Sailesh Vats.

