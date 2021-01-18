FITNGLAM INTERNATIONAL CALENDAR 2021 DUBAI LAUNCHED - Stupendous work done by Sanjeev Jain's Team

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/Media Dekho): Putting behind the Covid-blues, the young fashion magazine meant for millennials, Fitnglam, had successfully done its second edition of calendar shoot event in Dubai, UAE titled -FITNGLAM INTERNATIONAL CALENDAR SHOOT, SEASON 2, Last year, the team forayed into the international fashion market with its first edition - which emerged as a huge success.

The shoot was supported by Filmfare Middle East alongside the benign guidance of Rizwan Sajan, Chairman, Filmfare ME.

Rizwan Sajan, franchise owner of Filmfare Middle East said: "We love to promote new talent and support them in every possible way. Last year's calendar was a visual treat for all and this year as well the calendar will showcase the best of style and photography. All the models will be putting the luxury international shoot on fire."

He further added: "This is a great platform for women interested in the fashion and a launch pad for fresh talent. I wish the calendar achieve greater heights of success in the coming year."

The event was spearheaded and curated by the Editor-in-chief of Fitnglam Magazine, Mr. Sanjeev Jain, who's also an Investment Banker & Director of Ace Advisors India, a company that deals in Investment abroad, international business expansion.

Sanjeev, a serial-entrepreneur, calls himself a passionate & avid traveller, a globetrotter, equipped with high networking skills. His organization is into strategic alliance with several firms for international collaborations, spearheading projects, execution & local support.

To turn this edition more extravagant, Fitnglam magazine had shot this time at picturesque spots of uber-cool luxury yachts, swanky premium wheels such as, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Bentley. Talk about locations and the ultra-glam shoot was shot inside the legendary Burj Khalifa, on sunny beaches as well as sultry UAE desserts.



The models who put the luxury international shoot on fire was, AshwaneeAher, Niharikaa Agarwal, Malvi Malhotra, Sidhika Sharma, Neha Shastri, Komal Sinha, Natasha, Jahanvee Verma, Aanushka Ramesh, Renu Kaushal. The international calendar shoot was amazingly captured through the lens of celebrity photographers, Rajesh Gopinath and ShivamDua alongside the diligent direction of Cinematographer and art director, Rohit Kumar.

The Event Director of the international fashion shoot, Vijay Singh is a seasoned mediapreneur founder of Fitnglam Magazine. Also, a Movie Critic and a Writer, Singh seems greatly delighted on his magazine's second innings.

The makeover partners who helped the models to look at their best were Shradha Kapoor, Rashi Garg and Aditi Datta.

The models were styled by Sanya and Anshula - a styling duo handling a styling label with expertise in editorial, catalogue, commercial, personal, wedding, celebrity and portfolio styling.

The contributing designers are Shilpi Ahuja, sakshibindra, ashishkumar, Tanvi chauhan, ashfaqueahmed, nehamehta, first resort by RamolaBachhan, blanche by Vineeta.

The travel for the shoot was managed by Canvastrips - a fully licensed and bonded destination management firm known for its stupendous work.

