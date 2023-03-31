Five coins to add to your portfolio in the Q1 of 2023 including Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrencies have been established as a worthwhile investment in the past years, and despite the severity of the bear market, the new year has shown some potential as some altcoins are beginning to rise in value. Cryptocurrencies are still worthwhile investment opportunities, and you must increase your knowledge of what to buy to make your profit. Coins like Uniswap, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Litecoin, and more are currently in the green, and it could benefit you to add them to your portfolio.

Litecoin(LTC) More Effective Than Bitcoin

Litecoin(LTC) is a cryptocurrency created to be a lighter version of Bitcoin with less network congestion and more capacity to function effectively. It is a cryptocurrency created knowing fully well that the Bitcoin network is quite congested, with the intent to handle transactions quicker and faster than the Bitcoin network. Litecoin operates similarly to the Bitcoin network and does not offer as much functionality as second and third-generation blockchain systems. Its major edge over Bitcoin is its scalability and how users prefer it in carrying out their transactions.

Uniswap(UNI) Leading Decentralized Exchange

Uniswap(UNI) is another leading cryptocurrency in terms of performance and is a project to consider adding to your portfolio. Uniswap is not only leading in terms of performance, but it is also a top decentralized exchange(DEX) platform where users can swap their tokens swiftly without the need for an intermediary. Uniswap is an easy-to-use and convenient exchange platform that facilitates seamless transactions, making it a leading DEX in crypto. Uniswap is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is currently one of the biggest in the decentralized financial system.



Investors Looking to Add Solana(SOL) to Portfolios

Solana(SOL) is a blockchain platform that supports high-throughput, decentralized applications and services. It was created to provide a fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications. Solana uses a unique consensus algorithm called "Proof of History" to achieve high transaction speeds and low latency, making it an attractive platform for various use cases, including decentralized exchanges, games, and other decentralized applications. The native cryptocurrency of the Solana network is called SOL and is currently up considerably in the past few days. Solana is another worthy addition to consider having in your portfolio.

Apecoin(APE) Reshaping Blockchain Technology



Apecoin(APE) is a decentralized digital currency of the APE ecosystem. It is a cryptocurrency that uses blockchain technology and is designed for peer-to-peer transactions in the community. It is also meant to be a fun and lighthearted project, considering that the APE ecosystem was started as an NFT community. Apecoin is a cryptocurrency created not just for utility and governance but also as a source of investment for those looking to profit in the market. Apecoin DAO used the APE token as a governance token, giving holders authority over decisions being made in the community.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG) Enjoying a Fantastic Presale



Big eyes Coin(BIG) is a new meme coin project looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a DeFi meme coin solution and a cat-themed project. Meme coins are generally known to be an avenue for quick gains in the crypto market because they are sold at lower prices and often tend to blow up massively. Big eyes Coin looks to take this trajectory and become the next biggest meme coin in the landscape. Big eyes Coin is the first of cat memes and could be a revolutionary project, paving the way for more of such to launch. The presale has raised more than $21 million, and it looks to conclude soon. If you want to be a part of this community, join the BIG eyes Coin presale now before it gets too late.

For more information, check the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

