Fix My Curls announces singer Palak Muchhal as its brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fix My Curls, an Indian wavy and curly hair care brand dedicated to helping people embrace their natural hair texture, has recently signed playback singer Palak Muchhal as its brand ambassador.

The move comes as Fix My Curls looks to strengthen its connection with the youth and shift the narrative towards embracing curly hair instead of using chemical-laden alternatives. With a wide range of revolutionary products catering to various needs of everyone with curly and wavy hair, the brand aims to create an inclusive space for self-acceptance and love. The talented singer will be promoting various products under the Fix My Curls umbrella.

Known for her melodious voice and lustrous curly mane, Palak Muchhal has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music industry. The youth-centric icon has a slew of awards and accomplishments to her name and has amassed a major fan base on her social media channels. Besides being a part of major national and international concerts, she runs a charitable organisation for the underprivileged.



Link to the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=my8CtatmPEw

Commenting on the association, Anshita Mehrotra, Founder of Fix My Curls said, "I am extremely delighted to have Palak on board as the face of the brand. I love her authenticity and keenness to embrace her curls. While I was growing up, there was an absolute lack of representation in the media for people with curly hair, more so in India. Despite over 60% of the world population donning wavy or curly hair, there has always been a genuine lack of products tailored to cater to this segment. With Fix My Curls I wanted to create an inclusive brand and thereby foster a supportive community of women and men who embrace their natural hair texture, and realise just how gorgeous their hair is. We are sure that our association with Palak will help more people connect with the brand and embrace their natural curls with all hearts."

On this partnership with Fix My Curls, Palak Muchhal said, "This association is very close to my heart. The narrative to tame curly hair in an effort to attain a certain standard of beauty is highly constricting and stereotyped. The notion that beauty is definitive is harmful to a person's self-esteem and should be shunned altogether. I vouch for beauty in all forms, and I am especially proud of my curly hair. I am big on flaunting it in my social media posts and carry it with pride. Being extremely conscious of the products I use, Fix My Curls approach to toxin-free styling of curls resonated with me. The products help define my curls and add volume to my mane. The little girl inside me who grew up with zero representation of curly hair in the media is really excited, and I look forward to an exciting journey ahead."

Established in 2019, Fix My Curls is an Indian wavy and curly hair care brand dedicated to helping people embrace their natural hair texture. The company aims to create an inclusive space for self-acceptance and love. Embrace your natural hair like never before with products made specifically for dry, frizzy and damaged hair. All the products are free from sulphates, silicones, parabens and other harsh chemicals. Created to Cleanse, Condition and Hydrate while effectively eliminating the scalp of dandruff, itchiness, redness.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

