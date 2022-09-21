FixiGo and Roadzen launch 24x7 nationwide roadside assistance services

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India):FixiGo and Roadzen today announced their partnership to provide 24x7 nationwide roadside assistance (RSA) services. FixiGo is one of the fastest growing auto tech start-ups disrupting the aftermarket car repair and maintenance ecosystem. Roadzen is a global insurtech company transforming mobility and insurance with advanced AI solutions.

FixiGo operates in twelve cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Jaipur and Bengaluru. It will leverage Roadzen's network of workshops to expand service coverage in all Indian mainland states and foray into the roadside assistance segment.

The roadside assistance services will be accessible via a toll-free number or the FixiGo mobile app. It will include on-call support, repair-on-spot, towing for mechanical and electrical breakdown and accidental cases, vehicle repatriation services, fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out, minor on-site repair, battery jump-start, on-demand assistance, and key retrieval support.

Additionally, customers will benefit from added features, such as hotel assistance, medical assistance, vehicle custody services, luggage transportation, hotel/house medical assistance during travel, remote location evacuation, chauffeur on-demand, replacement/courtesy car, to mobile application dedicated DID (direct inward dialling) numbers and real-time access.

Sami Shaik, Co-founder and CEO, FixiGo, said, "FixiGo's expertise in car repair and maintenance and Roadzen's industry-leading on-demand roadside assistance platform will transform the emergency response to vehicle breakdowns significantly through safe, convenient, and hassle-free solutions to customers." He added, "FixiGo is witnessing exponential growth across services. Our entry into roadside assistance will be imperative in widening our pan-India reach and growing our portfolio. With travel and mobility regaining, the automotive ecosystem is reviving to pre-pandemic levels. FixiGo is on track to achieve revenue growth of INR 60 crores by the FY2023."



Ankur Kamboj, COO, Roadzen, said, "We have been focused on building products that deliver a superior user experience, increase efficiency, and are easy to localise to new markets. By combining FixiGo's platform with our services, we are building upon a dynamic architecture that supports the Indian market's unique needs. We are keenly tuned into data insights into changing customer's expectations that enable us to add real business value while delivering a better user experience to end customers."

FixiGo partners with over 500 independent garage owners in the country and empower them with upskilling and technology enablement to transform their business processes and upgrade infrastructure to serve a growing customer base of over 40,000. Its cutting-edge technology and innovations solve the need for a strong customer experience in the multi-brand car service segment at an affordable price. Its technology-enabled platform and network of skilled local garage owners provide customers access to hassle-free and quality services that cost nearly 40% lower than authorised dealers. Its partner workshops also offer genuine spare parts and accessories at competitive costing.



Co-founded by Sami Shaik, Tarun Malhotra and Ajay Pahwa, FixiGo started operations in 2019. It clocked a growth of a whopping 1751 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) in the last financial year and partnered with entities such as Zoom Car, Car Dekho, Formula Group, Pum Pum Pum, among others in the business-to-business segment.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

