Flag Foundation celebrates HarGharTiranga campaign with a cultural event, "HarGharTiranga - Har DinTiranga" should be our motto

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Flag Foundation of India on Saturday celebrated HarGharTiranga campaign commemorating the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence at central park, Connaught place in New Delhi. Flag Foundation of India under its President Naveen Jindal has been consistently working towards raising awareness about the use of the national flag and its display with respect for more than two decades. Hundreds of people gathered in central park on Saturday to celebrate the musical evening under central park's mighty Monumental National Flag.

Indian Idol fame Parleen Gill and his band mesmerised the audience through his patriotic songs. He also launched the Flag Foundation's latest anthem 'Jeetega India' to huge applause. Flag Foundation of India is celebrating the HarGharTiranga campaign as it was originally a dream of its president Naveen Jindal who fought a decade-long legal battle to win the right for every Indian to display the National Flag on all days of the year with respect.

"To see the Tiranga at all homes in India will be a dream come true for me. Displaying the national Flag is the small act of Patriotism. It is equally important to draw inspiration from the flag and to live by its ideals. I really appreciate the Govt of India for taking up this wonderful campaign and for bringing necessary amendments to the Flag Code of India bringing further ease and removing hurdles in the display of the national flag. I urge everyone to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga - Har Din Tiranga' as our motto so that the national flag is displayed round the year.



When we display the flag, we rise above our political and religious affiliations and just show that we are proud Indians. The Flag inspires us to do our respective jobs well and dedicate ourselves to nation-building. If every Indian does their job well, nothing can stop India from becoming a prosperous nation" said Naveen Jindal, President of Flag Foundation of India in a statement.

Flag Foundation of India (FFOI)

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act of 1980, a non-profit body on June 3, 2003. Naveen Jindal won adecade long legal battle when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgement on January 23, 2004 enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honour thus becoming a fundamental right of every citizen. Inspired by the judgment, the 'Flag Foundation of India' was established by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride.

Installation of a monumental flag is part of FFOI's sustained endeavour to inspire Indians to take pride in displaying the National Flag and build a relationship of today's youth with the tricolour.

Tiranga is a symbol, that unites us in diversity; It serves as a great source of inspiration for countless Indians, spread across the globe, bringing laurels to the country in whatever field they are. In an endeavour to promote the use of the national flag by the general public, the Foundation has been organizing talks on the subject, has released books on the National Flag as well as CD/DVDs of patriotic songs rendered by noted singers of India. Flag Foundation has also organized several Tiranga runs in Delhi and Haryana and has installed more than 90 monumental flags across India. (ANI)

