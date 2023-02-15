FlexC introduces its AI-Powered Talent Platform to US

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FlexC, an innovative, modern approach to an on-demand workforce, is expanding into North America, with a mandate to power the global workforce with transparency and integrity.

Launched in 2020, FlexC connects organizations and white-collar, technology professionals through a comprehensive, AI-powered platform that streamlines every facet of hiring permanent talent and managing hybrid workforce models: matching, onboarding, paying, offboarding, rehiring, and rating - all in one place.

Taking the vision to become a global platform, FlexC today has announced its expansion to the US. FlexC also welcomes new members in the leadership team with combined total of 80 years of experience in building, managing, and overseeing human capital platforms, directing large-scale delivery center teams, and bridging the gap between technology and business. With their proven track record of driving innovation and growth, the platform is set to make an impact in the US workforce market.



Sharing his views on the development, the Founder and Global CEO Girish Kukreja said, "As FlexC celebrates its third anniversary, we are overjoyed to be welcoming these new partners to FlexC and so excited to share the value and functionalities of our deep AI-powered platform and our community of over 60k professional contractors, to a broader, global, audience."

The platform currently enables companies to connect with more than 60,000 users with more than 400 unique skill sets. This allows employers and companies to optimize their efficiency with a hybrid workforce, regardless of physical location. Organisations now can combine talent based within or outside India to create a team with 24/7 availability, ready to address any need literally at any time, regardless of physical location.

"At FlexC, we are passionate about making it easier for top talent and organizations to work together without all the headaches and traps," said Josh Wright, FlexC's Chief Commercial Officer. "We know that AI has the power to drive results that benefit both companies and the highly skilled talent they need for success."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

