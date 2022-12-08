Flicka Cosmetics witnesses tremendous growth in FY22; targets 100 crores turnover by 2025

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to create the perfect amalgamation of 'Makeup and Empowerment', Flicka Cosmetics has witnessed a 3.22x revenue growth in FY 2022. Incepted in 2018, Flicka has managed to carve a niche in the Indian Beauty and Personal Care industry and has established a prominent presence across 7 major states of India. The brand has seen exponential growth and profitability from zero to 225 plus offline retail counters in just 4 years. As part of its robust expansion plans, Flicka aims to achieve a 100 crores turnover and create a Pan India brand presence by 2025.

Flicka is constantly thriving to expand its product portfolio and aims to celebrate every woman and help them feel good, look good, and get more out of life. India's Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 24.53 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32 per cent. As the sector grows, there will be several structural shifts that will influence the shape of demand and impact growth strategies in the sector. In the last 4 years, Flicka's progress has enabled the brand to capture a market share of 3.8 per cent in the segment and is constantly wowing its users with its wide product portfolio.



Highlighting the brand's substantial journey so far, Directors Priyanka Nawani & Mohit Pardasaniadded, "At Flicka, we are a team of young enthusiasts who have put our heart into the products and the brand that we have created. Our products are curated post robust research and development to ensure that we offer the best quality at affordable prices to our consumers. The brand understands its social responsibilities and only offers vegetarian, cruelty-free, and FDA-certified makeup products. Our in-house R&D team has created products that are best suited to Indian skin tones and has also considered the Indian climatic needs during product development. The products are tested between 5 to 45 degrees to make sure they would be suitable to store in the diverse Indian Climate."

Sharing their thoughts on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, they said, "The novel Coronavirus led to an unprecedented crisis in the Indian beauty industry. Its foundational principles of touch and feel that involved testers, makeup trials, and daily application of products were under scrutiny, and heavily restricted under containment measures. However, we witnessed slow sales in April 2021 when the pandemic was at its peak, we witnessed a steep rise in demand for our products by August 2021. This helped us in overcoming the hurdle and enabled us to achieve our sales target for the year in just 5 months."





While Flicka has a strong offline presence across major cities in the country, the brand is also strengthening its online presence and focusing on communicating with its consumers via varied social media channels. The key SKUs/Product segments that have witnessed maximum growth are the face, eye, and lip range, and have seen an increase in sales in all three segments.

To know more about Flicka Cosmetics, visit - https://flickacosmetics.com/

Connect with us on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/flickacosmetics/

