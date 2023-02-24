Flickstree wins Best Affiliate Marketing Platform 2023, by IAMAI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Flickstree Productions has been recognized as the Best Affiliate Marketing Platform by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), at the 13th India Digital Awards.

Flickstree is an AI Powered CONTENT-LED COMMERCE PLATFORM, that generates transactions and sales, using videos. They help consumer-facing brands sell their products or services, thereby bringing real revenues for their partner brands, globally.



Flickstree uses Artificial Intelligence to create interesting and branded video content at no cost to brands. Their patented AI technology creates rich media videos backed by solid research, that are designed to generate transactions, on auto-pilot mode.





As a data-driven Affiliate Marketing Platform, they distribute these videos via programmatic media buying and across 500+ publisher partners. Their in-house Data Management platform, that has over 85 Mn users globally, helps them to target audiences, based on user's content preferences.



Started in 2016, Flickstree today has offices in India, Singapore and UAE, with active clients across India, The Middle East and North Africa, Southeast Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Funded by Samsung Ventures and other known Venture Capital Funds, Flickstree is expanding fast across the globe. They work with consumer brands across multiple sectors on the Affiliate Marketing model, making it a win-win situation for brands and consumers.

