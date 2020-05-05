Flipkart appoints Sriram Venkataraman as CFO for its commerce division

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sriram Venkataraman as the Chief Financial Officer for its commerce division with immediate effect.

In his new role, Sriram will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, including tax, risk management and treasury. He will also be responsible for corporate development at Flipkart while procurement, planning, and analytics and decision sciences will continue to report to him.

Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, has decided to return to the United States to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group.

Sriram will begin reporting to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO of Walmart International.

Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President and Group Controller, continues to be responsible for the Group controllership and the divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International.

Dawn will take on the responsibility of the Flipkart Group corporate level responsibilities for tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, and internal audits.

(ANI)

